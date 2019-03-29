Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 10, 2017, 6:07 PM GMT / Updated March 29, 2019, 2:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Hippity hop!

Sometimes Easter outfits are impossible. With unpredictable spring weather and ever-changing trends, it's hard to find something that can survive family festivities and that competitive Easter egg hunt.

Luckily, fashion expert Amy Goodman gave us her top spring fashions for both boys and girls alike, providing plenty of options for any Easter brunch.

She's broken down her picks into the top trends of the season, including pastels, neons, stripes and neutrals.

Easter Dresses and Outfits for Girls

Rosalie Jersey Printed Jumpsuit, $43, Joules

This pastel jumpsuit features adorable ruffles, and flowery artwork brightens up the pale-blue cotton fabric. With sizes that range to fit 1-year-olds to 6-year-olds, this sweet playsuit will delight any young fashionista.

Big Kid's Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Kick Ruffle, $50, Keds

These dainty Keds have their own fair share of ruffles, and it doesn't get cuter than this light-pink shade. With a sparkly upper, cushy insole and snug lace-up closure, she'll be as comfortable as she is stylish.

Isabel Garreton Strawberries Sundress, $97, Maisonette

This fun print makes any dress twice as sweet. Its playfulness and soft material mean she'll want to wear it all spring long.

Cat & Jack Sequin Bunny Ears Headband, $6, Target

These sparkly sequin ears come in three colors, and no matter which pair you pick, they'll be ready for the Easter bunny.

Faux-Leather Scalloped Strap Sandals, $20, Old Navy

Available in pink or white, these Old Navy sandals are perfect for a family brunch or running around the playground. With several textures and fabrics, they're fun and stylish.

Holly Hastie Lemon Party Dress, $79, Maisonette

This fresh and crisp dress, made of soft and breathable cotton, is perfect for a sunny spring day.

Perforated T-Strap Clogs, $25, Old Navy

These yellow shoes can provide contrast to a darker outfit or pair perfectly with something like the Lemon Party Dress. But no matter how you choose to style them, they'll look fabulous on your little one's feet.

Nostalgic Printed Dress, $75, Boden USA

This vintage-inspired dress comes in a cool cream shade, brightened up with bunches of flowers. The lace detail, cap sleeves and full skirt all combine to make one stylish, unique piece.

Floral Headband, $30, Boden USA

There's no such thing as too much floral. This white-and-pink crown adds flower power and jazzes up anything you might pair it with.

Striped Twin Set Top, 18, Zara

This nautical striped shirt pairs a round neck and a front knot for a fun, exciting look. Try pairing it with jeans or with the matching culottes below.

Striped Twin Set Culottes, $26, Zara

These culottes featured the same striped print as their accompanying top — and like the top, can be combined or worn separately.

Round Balinese Crossbody Bag, $30, Zara

This sweet crossbody purse is perfect for stashing Easter finds, or just wearing around. The rattan style is reminiscent of a picnic basket, and the brooch closure ensures all those treasures stay safely inside.

Strappy Tie-Front Jumpsuit, $40, Abercrombie

There's no denying jumpsuits are trending right now — and this tie-front jumper from Abercrombie is leading the pack. Available in three patterns, your girl will be sure to find a look she'll love. And to top it off, it has pockets!

Women's Pier View Slub Sneaker, $50, Sperry

Finish off any look with these chic, classic boats slip-ons.

Easter Outfits for Boys

Fresh Mint Floral Shirt, $34, Janie and Jack

Pastels are for everyone — and nothing proves that more than this button-up shirt. Made of soft, breezy cotton and featuring a beautiful, light-colored design, it's the first step to a perfect Easter outfit.

Howard Plaid Slim Fit Dress Shirt, $35, Nordstrom Rack

This dress shirt pairs neutral grays and whites with a pop of pastel purple. It's perfect for that fancy Easter brunch, and like any good neutral, matches nearly everything.

Nautica Toddler Boys 4-Piece Vest Ensemble, $39, Macy's

Finding an outfit for small kids can be hard. Nautica makes it easy with this four-in-one vest set. Crisp gingham and a cute blue bow tie are sure to make him the most dapper little dude.

Authentic Original Boat Shoe, $42, Amazon

Complete the look with these simple, classic boat shoes from Sperry. Available in four colors and made with genuine leather, they're comfortable and fashionable all at once.

Easter Accessories

Bashful Bunny, $16, Pink Olive

Of course, it can't be Easter without a bunny. This soft, floppy friend is sure to become the toy your child never wants to let go of.

Ballerina Bunny, $36, Pink Olive

Even stuffed toys are getting the pastel treatment — especially this precious ballerina bunny! Dressed in a leotard, tutu, pointe shoes and floral hair piece, she's any kid's favorite companion on Easter Sunday.

