March 1, 2019, 8:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Danielle Wolf and Mary Peffer

Spring jacket season is an important time for personal style. It’s a great time to experiment!

The best transitional jackets keep you warm on chilly mornings and evenings, but aren't too heavy. They shouldn't cause you to immediately start sweating the moment you step inside a building, but they should look stylish.

With less than 30 days until the first day of spring, it's time to stock up on spring must haves. Check out these 10 affordable spring jackets and coats for women that are sure to last for seasons to come.

1. Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $85, Amazon

A sherpa lining on the collar, front and back of the jacket adds a layer of warmth to this spring classic. Reviewers say that it runs small, so order a size up. If you'd prefer an everyday denim jacket without the sherpa lining, check out the original Levi's Trucker Jacket.

2. Topshop Rosa Biker Jacket, $52 (usually $88), Nordstrom

You can never go wrong with a classic faux leather biker jacket. This cut can easily take you from a warm spring day to a chilly evening while still looking stylish and put together.

3. The City Anorak, $88, Everlane

Perfect for rainy days, this water-resistant, midweight anorak comes in hunter green, black and navy. The adjustable drawstrings at the waist help add shape to the coat for a tailored feel.

4. Ultra Light Down Compact Jacket, $50 (usually $60), Uniqlo

This TODAY-favorite lightweight jacket is great for running errands or throwing on with a pair of jeans and sneakers on a chilly day. It also works well for traveling since it can fold up into a small bag.

5. Something Navy Easy Oversize Trench, $139, Nordstrom

This oversized jacket puts a spin on the classic trench coat with embellishments at the wrist and shoulders. Try it in one of the two bright colors for a fun statement piece.

6. Allegra K Women's Zip Up Bomber Jacket, $20-$24, Amazon

This casual bomber jacket comes in six different colors and is very versatile.

7. Topshop Chuck On Blazer, $40 (usually $68), Nordstrom

Nothing pulls an outfit together quite like a chic blazer. This year, it's all about the relaxed, slightly oversized look, and this jacket, available in five colors, fits the bill perfectly.

8. BlankNYC Drape Front Faux Suede Jacket, $78, Nordstrom

This versatile jacket has two distinct looks, depending on if it's zipped up or not. It's available in multiple colors, including pink, green and camel and comes in both regular and plus sizes.

9. Dylan Jacket, $120, Anthropologie

Want to feel like you're wearing a sweatshirt without actually wearing a sweatshirt? This jacket looks so comfortable and the puffy sleeves and rose gold zipper add a touch of elegance.

10. Buttoned Corduroy Jacket, $80, Mango

There's nothing more classic than a corduroy jacket for spring. Pick this one up in the off-white shade or a blue tone. You can't go wrong either way.

