March 15, 2019, 7:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Taylor Davies

We all know the old adage about April showers and May flowers, but the hope of sunny days to come doesn’t exactly make those gloomy days any easier. But the right outerwear — a jacket that keeps you warm and dry no matter what you’re doing — certainly helps.

Whether you’re looking for a classic trench, a trendy jacket or a sporty coat for staying active in the rain, there’s an affordable, functional and good-looking option for you.

When shopping for a raincoat, it can be helpful to consider where the coat is coming from. Outerwear brand Rains, for example, was founded in Denmark, where they average more than 120 rainy days a year! Their colorful, stylish and high-quality raincoats have become a favorite of the fashion set, and prove that staying dry doesn’t have to be dull.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best raincoats for women from brands you love like J.Crew, Levi’s and The North Face, as well as a few you may not have heard of yet, like Rains and Golightly. Don't forget to grab a pair of rain boots to match!

Best Rain Jackets for Women

1. Perfect Rain Jacket, $120, J.Crew

Leave it to J.Crew to design a water-resistant raincoat in every color of the rainbow! This one comes with a practical hood, an adjustable waist (so you can fit it to flatter any outfit!) and an on-trend fishtail hem. Plus, it’s machine washable!

2. Levi’s Translucent Rain Jacket, $98, Nordstrom

If you’re ready for a very fashion-forward take on the rain jacket, try one of spring’s biggest trends: the translucent coat. This one from Levi’s is cut like a classic raincoat and made from water-repellent 100% polyurethane so you can show off your outfit without getting soaked!

3. Golightly Packable Waterproof Rain Jacket, $66, Amazon

For travelers, we love this lightweight, packable waterproof jacket from Golightly. It comes in a range of playful prints and colors and can be stored away in its own pocket — perfect for tossing in your tote bag while touring somewhere wet like Ireland or London.

4. Modern Eternity Waterproof 3-in-1 Convertible Raincoat, $100, Nordstrom

We love a versatile coat that keeps moms in mind. This stylish patent-looking waterproof coat from Modern Eternity has a cinched-waist silhouette that flatters, plus an ingenious extender panel that you can zip in to accommodate your changing figure. Once your little one arrives, the nursing-friendly panel can also fit over your baby carrier!

5. Women’s Blocktech Coat, $100, Uniqlo

Who better to weigh in on the best raincoats than a style and beauty expert based in Seattle? We asked Jenn Haskins of Hello Rigby what jackets she loves on the rainiest days.

"For a simple raincoat that's affordable, versatile, and layers well with your favorite sweater or t-shirt throughout the year, I head to Uniqlo," said Haskins. "I love that they re-release this coat each year in new colors that it comes in two practical lengths. I'm personally planning on picking up the pink one this year to go with my spring dresses, or to jazz up a simple t-shirt-and-denim type of outfit!"

6. The North Face Venture II Jacket, $99, Zappos

This rain jacket from The North Face has nearly 2,500 reviews on Zappos and a 5-star rating! It’s 100% windproof and machine washable, which means it can stand up to whatever adventures you put it through while keeping you comfortable and warm.

7. Fisoul Waterproof Rain Jacket, $20-47, Amazon

This super-affordable (and waterproof!) rain jacket from Amazon is listed as the retailer’s No. 1 best-seller in women’s anoraks and lightweight jackets. It comes in 16 colors, plus it’s got a flattering cinchable waist and a nice mid-length that will work with a variety of outfits.

8. Rains Rain Jacket, $110, Shopbop

It's all about the fabric when it comes to this classic jacket from Rains. According to the company's founder, the lightweight polyester fabric backed with a polyurethane coating and bonded through ultrasonic welding sets this jacket apart.

9. London Fog Double Collar Trench Coat, $178, Nordstrom

"A trench coat is a wardrobe staple, but for someone in the Pacific Northwest, it should also come with a hood," says Haskins. "That's exactly why I love London Fog's selection. They offer several trench coat styles with hoods, and they come in a variety of weights and colors to work for any wardrobe. My personal pick is this double collar trench — I bought mine in red so I won't get lost on gray day!"

10. Water-Resistant Hooded Anorak, $60, Old Navy

It will be hard to let anyone rain on your parade in this stylish, relaxed-fit anorak from Old Navy. The price is right and it comes in four colors as well as both regular and petite sizing.

11. The Rain Is Calling Jacket II, $128, Lululemon

Lululemon has become almost synonymous with high-quality activewear, so it’s no surprise that their raincoats are made with fitness-focused women in mind. However, this waterproof, breathable shell (that comes in cool camo, pink, bright white and black) is so stylish that you don’t have to be a gym rat or a workout junkie to appreciate the fit and feel.

12. The Mac Coat, $125, Everlane

This minimalist, weather-resistant mac coat has a retro feel with all the modern updates you need, like a weather-resistant coating, a hidden inner chest pocket and a swingy silhouette that will pair perfectly with your spring dresses for an easy and practical layered look.

13. Via Spiga Packable Flap Front Raincoat, $132, Zappos

Another packable jacket we love, this stylish olive green raincoat from Via Spiga has a streamlined shift silhouette that’s great to wear over your jeans and sneakers for running errands on a dreary day.

14. Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Trench Coat, $129, Macy’s

Calling all "Breakfast At Tiffany’s" fans! This belted, weather-resistant trench gives us major Holly Golightly vibes and is perfect for anyone who wants to brave the rain in an iconic, ladylike look.

15. Harriet Rain Style Trench, $179, Mia Melon

Mia Melon is a Portland, Oregon-based brand creating chic, versatile outerwear in a city that knows a thing or two about rain. The Harriet jacket is a double-breasted style that comes with a removable hood and belt, and is made from a windproof and waterproof fabric that looks like cotton so you don’t have to compromise on style while staying cozy and dry.

