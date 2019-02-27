Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 2:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Whether you're spending spring break on the beach or at home, we can't think of a better way to pass the time than by reading a good book.

Angie Thomas, bestselling author of "The Hate U Give" and "On The Come Up," and everyone’s favorite romance novelist Nicholas Sparks, who recently released his latest book "Every Breath," stopped by TODAY to share their top book picks for spring break.

We'll definitely be adding these to our 2019 reading list!

Books For When You’re Beach Bound

These books are the ultimate guilty pleasure. You'll get sucked in while relaxing under the sun.

Thomas' Pick: "From Twinkle With Love," by Sandhya Menon, $10, Amazon

In this romantic comedy, an aspiring teen filmmaker grows in her craft and finds her voice, all while falling in love.

Sparks' Pick: "Daisy Jones and the Six," by Taylor Jenkins Reid, $19, Amazon

Daisy is a young girl in L.A. in the late sixties who parties, loves rock and roll and dreams of singing. When her voice starts getting noticed she ends up crossing paths with The Six, an up and coming band led by brooding frontman Billy Dunne.

Books For Curling Up in The Cabin

Looking for a book you won’t be able to put down all weekend? Curl up on the couch and get swept away by these page turners.

Thomas' Pick: "Dread Nation," by Justina Ireland, $13, Amazon

This story is about Jane McKeene, who was born just before the dead began to walk the battlefields of Gettysburg and Chancellorsville. This historical fiction explores America's issues during the Civil War — with the addition of zombies.

Sparks' Pick: "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides, $16, Amazon

Alicia Berenson is a famous painter married to a fashion photographer with a beautiful home. However, one night her husband returns home late from work and Alicia shoots him in the face, and then never speaks another word.

Story to Screen Books For Your Staycation

Anything that has been or will be made into a TV show or Movie is perfect for a Staycation. You can read the book and enjoy the film version for a multimedia marathon.

Thomas' Pick: "The Sun is Also a Star," by Nicola Yoon, $13, Amazon

This book is set for a big-screen transformation starring Yara Shahidi ("Black-ish") and Charles Melton ("Riverdale"). Teenagers Daniel, the son of Korean shopkeepers, and Natasha, whose family is here illegally from Jamaica, cross paths on a very eventful day in New York City. Daniel is on his way to a college interview and Natasha is meeting with a lawyer to try and prevent her family's deportation.

Sparks' Pick: "The Aftermath," by Rhidian Brook, $14, Amazon

This international best-seller is set in post-war Germany. It's an emotional thriller about Rachael Morgan, who arrives with her only remaining son Edmund in the ruins of Hamburg and is reunited with her husband Lewis.

Books For Your Road Trip with the Kids

Kid-friendly books are great for the whole family to enjoy during spring break. Use these picks as a way to spend even more time together.

Thomas' Pick: "The Jumbies," by Tracey Baptiste, $7, Amazon

Corinne La Mer claims she isn't afraid of anything, including jumbies. Jumbies are tricksters made up by parents to frighten their children. Then, when a mysterious figure who goes by Severine plans to claim the entire island for the jumbies, Corinne must learn to use ancient magic she didn't know she possessed to save the island.

Sparks' Pick: "A Dog's Way Home," by Bruce Cameron, $11, Amazon

When Bella the dog ends up hundreds of miles away from her human, she sets off on a challenging adventure home.

