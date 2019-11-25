Suits! No shirts! Sparkles! These were just a few of the major style themes at Sunday's American Music Awards. The stars came dressed to impress for one of music's biggest nights, and these are the 27 looks we can't stop thinking about.

Taylor Swift

Before making a powerful style statement on stage during the show, Swift showed up to the AMAs red carpet in a sparkly, green high-low gown and thigh-high boots.

Carrie Underwood

Underwood brought the glitz and the glam in a sequined one-shoulder gown with a major slit that showed off her toned gams.

Lizzo

The powerhouse singer killed it on the red carpet in a orange, ruffled one-shoulder minidress and the tiniest white purse.

Selena Gomez

Lovely in lime! Gomez celebrated her return to the music scene in a lime minidress and matching pumps.

Camila Cabello

Cabello looked dreamy in a nude sweetheart-neckline gown, featuring leaf detailing and plenty of tulle. She topped the look off with a sideswept braid and glowing makeup.

Shawn Mendes

The singer rocked a purple suit and went sans shirt, much to the delight of his fans.

Constance Wu

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star sported a frilly, pastel-pink dress with a crisscross detail at the bust and an open back. She paired her dress with white, pointy pumps and Princess Leia-inspired buns.

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera stood out on the red carpet in a white, embellished frock, featuring bold shoulders and a hood. The singer paired the daring ensemble with white boots and several necklaces.

Ciara

Ciara looked ultra colorful in a bright blue blazer, darker blue pants and a bold necklace. And oh, right, she didn't wear a shirt!

Jenna Dewan

A glowing Dewan showed off her baby bump in a pretty, pink gown with the most adorable bow in the back.

Kelsea Ballerini

No shirt, no problem! Ballerini joined Ciara and Mendes in the sans-shirt club and rocked a bedazzled red and silver pantsuit and sparkly pumps.

Lil Nas X

The rapper certainly looked unique in a lime-green suit, zebra-print top, matching gloves and some interesting shoes.

Halsey

Halsey opted for yet another floral look Sunday night! The singer stunned in a ruffled gown, sleek sandals and colorful eye makeup.

Heidi Klum

Klum played with texture in a minidress, featuring a glittery bust and a feathered skirt.

Billie Porter

Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, Porter sported a bold, white ensemble with a statement cape and a patterned hat and shoes.

Jameela Jamil

Simply dazzling! Jamil brought plenty of sparkle to the red carpet in a zebra-print gown with a plunging neckline.

Diplo

Diplo added a country flair to Sunday night's American Music Awards in a tan, embroidered suit, a cowboy hat and sleek shoes.

Tyra Banks

Suits were a theme of the night! The supermodel paired her camel-colored one with a hat, edgy gloves and a bra.

Billie Eilish

The rising star went for an air of mystery with a hat that covered her face and a matching baggy, plaid Burberry top and pants.

Post Malone

Plenty of plaid! The singer paired his printed suit with a cowboy hat and shiny dress shoes.

Shania Twain

The singer-songwriter made a statement on the red carpet in a rose-gold silk top with bell sleeves and a bedazzled, black skirt with a touch of tulle and a dramatic train.

Thomas Rhett

Rhett gave the classic suit a twist! He rocked a floral-printed ensemble with a complimentary purple T-shirt underneath.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Curtis kept things classy with a black sweater and slacks. Black pointy pumps and glowy makeup gave her an effortless yet sophisticated vibe.

Regina King

The actress stunned in a black sparkly gown with a dramatic keyhole cutout and cold shoulder.

Paula Abdul

Abdul wowed in a black gown with a thigh-high slit and embellished details. Beachy waves, a glitzy clutch and shoes with metallic details completed her ensemble.

Ben Platt

Platt wore burgundy, plaid trousers with a green leather jacket and white button-down shirt.

Misty Copeland

The ballerina rocked a suit jacket-inspired gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-slit. Matching white strappy sandals, dangly earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle finished off her style for the evening.