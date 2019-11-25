Shania Twain compares her 2019 style with her first AMAs look in 1996

Sign up for our newsletter

Shania Twain stunned at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, walking the red carpet in a silk top and sparkling black skirt before taking a look back at her long career in the industry.

She posed for photos and made sure to show off the chiffon panels of her skit and jumped into an interview for Entertainment Tonight as Diplo waved her over.

The DJ was thrilled to meet her, and said he was "fangirling" over the moment.

He told the famous singer he even has a remix of her song "That Don't Impress Me Much" he plays often during his shows.

"You do?!" Twain exclaimed. "Send it to me!"

"I'll send it to you!" he replied.

After Diplo walked away, Twain went on to say it's been a long road for her since her first AMAs experience in 1996.

"I’m feeling much more comfortable in my skin," she shared, before adding she's so excited for all the up-and-comers in the music industry.

"I’m so proud of them (all the new young artists)," she said. "I’m really a fan of what’s going on in music right now and I’m just watching as a proud fan and a proud artist.”

Shania Twain holds her award at the 1996 American Music Awards. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Twain shared a video of her in 1996 at the AMAs. At that ceremony, she wore a cropped green bolero style jacket, over cropped patent leather halter top and matching pants.