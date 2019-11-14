2019 CMA Awards red carpet: See the best-dressed country music stars

There was no lack of showstopping performances on Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, but we were glued to the screen for a pretty different reason: the fashion.

The country community celebrated their biggest night in some killer looks we dreamed about into the wee hours. From sequins and slits, to boots and feathers, these are the CMA styles we won't be forgetting anytime soon.

Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

After rocking a frilly, pink top and skirt at the People's Choice Awards earlier in the week, the country crooner opted for a dazzling blue coordinating set this time around.

Carrie Underwood

Charles Pulliam / Reuters

We just can’t stop staring at this dress! Between the high-low design, the luxe embroidered detail and the unexpected train, there’s definitely more than meet’s the eye with this stunner.

Pink

John Shearer / WireImage

Pink's family stepped out for the second time this week and brought a bit of country flair. Jameson, 2, looked adorable in some sassy boots, a statement blazer and a cowboy hat, while Willow, 8, looked sweet in a horse-print dress and boots. Mom and dad didn’t look too shabby, either!

Mickey Guyton

John Shearer / WireImage

Guyton got the best of both worlds in a bold orange jumpsuit with an attachable skirt, and paired the look with matching earrings and a sleek clutch.

Nicole Kidman

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Stunning in sequins! Kidman was fall ready in this autumnal look that featured floral appliqués and fringe.

Miranda Lambert

John Shearer / WireImage

Looking lovely, Lambert! The singer showed off her curves in a hot pink patterned gown with a high slit and plunging neckline.

Hannah Brown

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The “Bachelorette” star looked wonderful in white at Wednesday’s CMAs. Between the high neckline and floaty skirt of her voluminous dress, she pretty much looked like a princess.

Kristin Chenoweth

Charles Pulliam / Reuters

Pretty in pink! The singer strutted her stuff down the red carpet in a one-shoulder, pale pink dress with feather detail and a train that seemed to last for days.

AJ McLean

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

This Backstreet Boy has style! McLean sported a sharp blue plaid suit and added a touch of country charm with a blue suede hat.

Dolly Parton

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The queen of country looked simply regal in a cream lace gown with an up-to-there slit. In signature Parton style, she paired the look with big hair and even bigger heels.

Jennifer Nettles

Getty Images/ AP

The Sugarland singer had a message for country radio stations that predominantly play male artists: "Play our f------ records, please & thank you." Luckily, her crisp white pantsuit paired perfectly with the statement-making hot pink train.

Reese Witherspoon

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The "Big Little Lies" star put a spin on the classic LBD in this one-shoulder, sequined mini dress, which she paired with pointy pumps.

Martina McBride

Evan Agostini / AP

The singer played with texture and color, rocking a gown featuring a black leather top and a frilly multicolored skirt.

Little Big Town

John Shearer / WireImage

From Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet’s animal print to Jim Westbrook and Kimberly Schlapman’s sleek silhouettes, the band members cut quite a stylish figure on the CMA red carpet.

Brandi Carlile

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Meow! Carlile added a touch of pizzazz to her emerald-green pantsuit with some animal print trim, and topped the look off with a pussy-bow blouse and tan booties.

Reba McEntire

Charles Pulliam / Reuters

This LBD is anything but basic! McEntire sparkled on the red carpet in this dazzling long-sleeve gown featuring fur at the wrists.

Lil Nas X

Charles Pulliam / Reuters

The rapper took the country theme pretty literally in this all-black, cowboy-ready ensemble. And yes, he totally rocked it!

Lady Antebellum

John Shearer / WireImage

The band members brought their spouses and their style A-game to the CMAs. The ladies looked stunning in a series of detailed LBDs, while the guys kept things classic with tailored suits.

Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid

Charles Pulliam / Reuters

The country singer brought her supermodel pal to the CMAs, and the pair looked ultra glam. Musgraves brought the country flair in a yellow, sequined and feathered dress, while Hadid added a touch of sass with white boots.

Halsey

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Halsey went full on glam at the CMAs with a classy blowout and a voluminous black floral gown that showed lots of cleavage.