Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most relatable stars on the AMAs red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis walked the red carpet on Sunday at the American Music Awards and proved she is one of the most relatable stars out there.

When Entertainment Tonight asked her how her recent birthday had gone, the "Knives Out" star laughed and said "I'm just happy to be alive."

She said she and her husband hadn't felt up to going out that night and decided to stay in.

"There's nothing better than canceling dinner plans," she said. "I love making a plan and then canceling that plan."

Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet at the American Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp

Curtis went on to say she picked out the sweater she was wearing on her own. She said she'd been shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City and, like many of us, texted a photo of it to her friend to see if she should get it.

Taylor Swift was honored as the Artist of the Decade at the AMAs on Sunday night, and many of the red carpet questions revolved around that. Curtis said she is a "Swiftie" but that we "have to remember, I'm old."

Curtis said she's long been a fan of Joni Mitchell and Carole King. King actually had the honor of presenting Swift with the award on Sunday.