Taylor Swift makes a powerful statement with AMAs performance, outfit

Superstar Taylor Swift needs no introduction, but if she did, she could add "Artist of the Decade" to her long resume of accomplishments.

Swift took the stage Sunday night at the "American Music Awards" to perform a mash up of most of her top singles from the last decade and to make a statement about her music.

She started her set with a song from her most recent album titled "The Man."

Singing in part, "I'm so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man."

Swift wore a white statement jacket with the names of her first six studio albums that have recently been a point of contention. Swift has claimed her previous label — Big Machine Records, which owns the rights to those albums — told her not to play her greatest hits at the awards show.

She was joined on stage with a group of dancing little girls, all in coordinating outfits.

Swift then took a deep dive back through her archives, starting with "Love Story" and "Fearless" from her 2008 album and moving on to "Blank Space"from her 2014 album "1989."

Camila Cabello and Halsey join Taylor Swift onstage during her "Artist of the Decade" performance at the AMAs. JC Olivera / Getty Images

She also rocked out to "Shake It Off" from the same album, as dancers in space age silver suits danced around her. Swift was joined on stage by Halsey and Camila Cabello.

She rounded out her performance at a pink grand piano emblazoned with the titles of her previous albums. Swift played her latest hit single, "Lover" as ballet stars Misty Copland and Craig Hall danced.

Swift performs "Lover" at the AMAs. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp

Fans seemed to love the performance, including Carole King who was presenting the award.

Swift used part of her speech as a moment to appreciate King.

"When I fell in love with music it was right around the time that I realized how marvelous it was that an artist could transcend so many different phases and changes in people's lives," she said to King. "So you taught me that's a possibility."

Swift went on to thank her fans for their support.

"All artists or anyone in this room wants to create is something that will last, whatever it is in life," she said. "And fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art and of fun and memories…all that matters to me is the memories that I’ve had with you guys — with you, the fans — over the years.”

Swift also won Artist of the Year and Favorite Album Pop/Rock Sunday night.

"The last year for me has been a lot," Swift said during her Artist of the Year speech. "It's been a lot of good, it's been a lot of really complicated ... thank you so much for being there and for caring."

She now holds the record for the most AMAs of any single artist, host Ciara announced before the credits of the show rolled.

We're not crying, you're crying. Huge congratulations to @taylorswift13 for winning #AMAs Artist of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/A0OnN7hFJm — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

The musical performances from the AMAs were not immediately available online.