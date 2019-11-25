Here are our top 10 favorite Taylor Swift songs from this last decade

Taylor Swift was honored as the Artist of the Decade at Sunday night's American Music Awards (AMAs). The talented singer and songwriter has won more AMAs than any other musical artist over the course of the past 10 years and on top of that honor, she also holds the record for the most wins by a female performer in all of AMA history.

Swift released her lead single "Tim McGraw" from her debut self-titled album in June of 2006 and has been on a fast-track to success ever since. Over the course of her career, she's released seven full-length albums in her discography. With countless award nominations and wins — including multiple armfuls of Grammys — there's no doubt that Swift knows what she's doing.

Since the 2019 AMAs are naming her as Artist of the Decade, we've rounded up ten of her songs from the last ten years of her career that we still can't get enough of.

10. "New Romantics" from "1989 Deluxe Edition" (2014)

A bonus track featured on the deluxe edition of "1989," this synth-pop anthem is all about being young and free. Released as the seventh single from that album, it went on to become a cult and critic's favorite, even snatching the second spot on Rolling Stone's definitive ranking of the pop star's discography.

9. “New Year’s Day” from "Reputation" (2017)

Swift's relaxing piano tune tackles the permanence of a relationship rather than quick, romantic moments that are quickly forgotten. Though never a single, it earned a spot on her setlist on her last tour and made for a heartwarming (and tear-inducing) performance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the album's release.

8. “Cruel Summer” from "Lover" (2019)

From her latest masterpiece album "Lover," this song embodies a whirlwind summer romance reminiscent of a "1989"-era synth-pop song.

7. “Style” from "1989" (2014)

This '80s inspired single portrayed an imperfect relationship, but this time on both sides. Swift's 2014 "1989" was her first official foray into pop sans her country roots.

6. “Delicate” from "Reputation" (2017)

Swift's sixth single from "Reputation" continued to capture her emotions and vulnerability in the spotlight. At a private listening party for fans, Swift said the song is about, "What happens when you meet somebody that you really want in your life and then you start worrying about what they've heard before they met you."

5. "Sparks Fly” from "Speak Now" (2010)

"Sparks Fly" was written before Swift's debut single "Tim McGraw" came out but never made it onto an album. That is, until "Speak Now" in 2010. Swift performed the song back in 2007 and it quickly became an unreleased fan favorite before it was formally released.

4. “Mine” from "Speak Now" (2010)

Debuting at number one on Billboard’s Hot Digital Songs chart and at number three on the Hot 100, “Mine” has been certified triple platinum. Those numbers are just the proof in the pudding why this song has all the makings of the perfect love song.

3. “Blank Space” from "1989" (2014)

Swift went full tongue-in-cheek in her single "Blank Space," poking fun at the media's speculation about her dating life and relationships throughout her entire career.

2. “Holy Ground” from "Red" (2012)

"Holy Ground" is another single-that-never-was from Swift's 2012 album. When it was released, it was noted as a standout song in many reviews for "Red."

1. "All Too Well" from "Red" (2012)

The beloved breakup song that nobody can resist. Though Swift says it was the hardest song she ever had to write, it's become a cult-favorite for fans alike as well as critical reception across the board.