Katie Holmes was photographed shopping in New York City on Tuesday, and her look caused quite the frenzy. So much so, that the item reportedly sold out in only one hour, according to the brand.

The look everyone went gaga over? A cashmere bra and matching sweater by Khaite.

Katie Holmes wore a cashmere bra and sweater in the color "barley" by Khaite. BACKGRID

The 40-year-old actress can be seen in jeans, oversized sunglasses and a knitted cardigan loosely clasped with only one button while hailing a taxi cab and generally enjoying the day in the shopping district of Soho. The cardigan falls off her shoulder just so, revealing the slightest hint of a cashmere bra underneath.

"I saw Katie Holmes wearing a cashmere bra and cardigan so I bought a cashmere bra and cardigan," wrote one delighted fan on Twitter.

Another user tweeted: “I will be thinking about that Katie Holmes photo for weeks, if not MONTHS.”

The clothing brand reportedly sold out of the item in under an hour after Holmes' look went viral — even though it retails for a cool $520.

But don't worry, if you too want to add this chic item to your closet, you can join a waiting list.

On what inspired her to design the bralette, Khaite founder and creative director Catherine Holsteiner told New York Magazine's The Cut she just wants "everything in cashmere."

She quipped: “I want a cashmere house. Why not a bra?”

As for the item's sudden popularity, Holsteiner admitted she has Holmes to thank for that.

“I have been making cashmere bras for two years now and really believed that people would catch on eventually,” she said to the site. “Thank you, Katie!”