From multitasking tools to miracle masks (and all the age-reversing, sleep-restoring products in between), Amazon has become a prime destination for discovering the latest, most innovative and top-rated beauty products.

Because Amazon knows just how much its consumers have come to rely on the opinions and purchases of their equally beauty-obsessed peers, the megastore (which we discovered even has its own beauty outlet) just released a comprehensive list of its bestselling mascaras to the masses.

We’re talking some of the most volumizing, lengthening (read: false lash-replacing) mascaras on the market that boast thousands of reviews and over four star rating. The best part? A good amount of them are available at drugstore prices. Read on for ten budget-friendly wands starting as low as four bucks.

1. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $5, Amazon

Get the royal treatment with this vegan and cruelty-free mascara from Essence. It currently holds the No. 1 spot on Amazon's list for its buildable formula and ability to deliver dramatic volume and length. One of our editors tried it and loved it, too.

2. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volumizing Mascara, $6, Amazon

We weren't surprised to see L'Oreal's Voluminous Mascara high up on Amazon's list, as it's been a drugstore favorite among makeup artists (along with celebrities like Kate Moss) for years. Available in black, brown and carbon black, it promises to build lashes up to five times their natural thickness and is recommended for those with sensitive eyes and/or contact lenses.

3. CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $6, Amazon

CoverGirl LashBlast is another one of those drugstore mascaras with what seems like a cult following and, with a rich, voluminous, buildable formula and wand that distributes it evenly (no clumps!), it's easy to see why. There's also a waterproof version for days when you need a bit more protection.

4. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Lengthening Waterproof Mascara, $7, Amazon

This newer addition to the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous family has been picking up momentum since its launch for leaving lashes looking long, full and separated (one of our writers even compared it to Too Faced's beloved Better Than Sex Mascara). Scoop it up for the next time you want to escape to paradise, whether that means a trip to an exotic island or just a quick dip in the pool.

5. Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $6, Amazon

This mascara from Maybelline New York aims to create a full fan effect, using its patented curved fanning brush to unfold and build upon your various layers. Reviewers also like it for its quick-drying, long-staying, yet easily washable formula.

6. Maybelline New York Great Lash Washable Mascara in Clear, $4, Amazon

If you're looking for a more natural look, opt for this clear mascara from Maybelline New York's popular Great Lash collection. It offers definition and shaping for keeping both lashes and brows looking healthy and groomed.

7. Maybelline New York Volum’ Express The Falsies Washable Mascara, $6, Amazon

Like its name suggests, this mascara from Maybelline New York is like false lashes in a tube. Use the plush wand and formula to achieve up to eight times your usual volume for that old Hollywood glam effect.

8. Maybelline New York Volum’ Express The Colossal Washable Mascara, $5, Amazon

This is another one of Maybelline New York's Volum' Express mascaras that makes good on its promise, in this case relying on a collagen-infused formula to deliver nine times the volume for a bold, plump look that lasts for hours.

9. L’Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening Mascara in Black, $9, Amazon

This double-duty tube from L'Oreal Paris is all about length. Use the white side of the wand to apply a nourishing, protective base coat (it's formulated with ceramide R and D-panthenol), then lock in lashes with the lengthening top coat to create mini tube-like strands that are reminiscent of extensions.

10. L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Intense Lash Length Original Mascara in Blackest Black, $7, Amazon

Last, but certainly not least, this metallic number from L'Oreal Paris was developed to create optimal length and lash separation. Being that it's ophthalmologist and allergy-tested, this is another mascara the brand says is safe for those with sensitive eyes and/or contact lenses.

