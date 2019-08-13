The socks are made from Trino, a new material that blends merino with silky tree material. It's designed to be cool and breathable so it's the essential sock to wear with Wool Runners no matter what the season. It also includes a supportive archband that "lightly hugs your foot." Doesn't that sound delightful?

They come in a few styles

The socks are available in three different styles: Tubers, Hiders, and Quarters.

The Tubers are a classic crew-style sock, the Hiders are cut below the ankle for a no-show style, and the Quarters fall right in between the two.

They're also available in six different colors (perfect to match the brand's new limited-edition fall styles).

We tried them

I tried out the Hiders myself — and man are they comfortable. They immediately felt cooling and the tiny honeycombed knit felt pretty luxurious. They even delivered on the promise to keep my feet sweat-free as I walked around all day.

I also liked that they were thin without feeling flimsy. Sometimes no-show socks can veer a little too close to nylon territory, but not these. Yes, they were designed to wear with Allbirds, but they're also great paired with any other sneaker or boot.

I plan on trying out the Tubers and Quarters with fall shoes as the weather gets colder. Who knows, they might even replace my prized wool socks for an evening curled up watching TV!

The price is certainly higher than your average pair of socks, but in this case it might just be worth it.

