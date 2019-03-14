Get Stuff We Love
At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
If you're looking for some stylish new kicks, look no further than the Shape Shoe Awards!
This year, Shape magazine is expanding their annual awards beyond just sneakers and picking winners that include comfortable flats and sandals you can wear all the time.
Shape's Fashion and Lifestyle Director Brooke Danielson stopped by the show Thursday to share some of the 2019 winners.
THE "ULTIMATE GYM" SNEAKER
Women's Free TR 8 Training Sneakers, $70, Macy's
Shape called the Nike Free TR8 a "get-it-done gym shoe," and nothing sums up these sneakers better. Flexible and lightweight, they're great for any workout, or just a busy days. Airy and breathable, yet still sturdy enough to get through the most trying gym session, these sneakers are great for any athletic activity.
THE "PLAY IN THE WATER" SNEAKER
Salomon Women's Amphib Bold W Running Shoe, $100, Amazon
This meshy, quick-draining sneaker is perfect for water adventures, whether you're kayaking on a river or enjoying a day at the beach. With easy-to-adjust laces and a collapsible heel, you can fit them to your own tastes.
THE "WALK ALL DAY" SNEAKER
Women's Tree Runners, $95, Allbirds
This colorful sneaker collection is fun, stylish, and comfortable. Shape called them "simplistically chic," a perfect description for the smooth silhouette and remarkably soft interior. With adjustable laces, flexible soles, and eucalyptus pulp uppers, these sneakers can last as long as your to-do list.
THE "WEAR TO WORK" SNEAKER
Kickstart Metallic Tumbled Leather, $70, Keds
Looking for sneakers that can do double-duty as work shoes? Check out these metallic neutrals from Keds! With a subtle shimmer, it can match pretty much any outfit — and pass any dress code.
THE "CLASSIC SUMMER WHITE" SNEAKER
Ace Summer Whites, $70, Aldo
This sneaker is as classic as it comes. With an embroidered upper, they're luxurious and comfortable; the round-toe shape and sturdy laces make this pair ideal for daily use. Perfect for any summer occasion, these sneakers might have you wearing white even after Labor Day.
THE "HIT THE TREADMILL" SNEAKER
Fresh Foam 1080v9, $150, Nordstrom
These are perfect for a treadmill run. The 3-D molded heel and roomy toebox are suited to switches of pace and various inclines, and the pressure-mapped sole provides plenty of cushioning.
THE "STUDIO CLASS STAPLE" SNEAKER
Ryka Women's Devotion XT Cross Trainer, $42-80, Amazon
Rock those boutique fitness classes with these cross-trainers. Shape loved them for their support and maneuverability, highlighting the durable soles and pivot point grooves that make them great for dance routines.
THE "FLASH SOME WHIMSY" SNEAKER
High Street Glitter Rockers, $65, Skechers
Spring has sprung — and these glittery sneakers can add some additional spring to your step. A sparkling standout, these silver colored sneakers can add a jolt of drama to even the most basic outfit. Cushioned and comfortable, they're just as functional as they are stylish.
THE "LIGHT ON YOUR FEET" FLAT
Allegro Ballet Flat, $100, Nordstrom
This simple flat is perfect for a day on the go. With their cushy soles and flexible fit, they're a wardrobe must-have.
For more spring must-haves, check out:
- The best spring jackets for women 2019
- The best rain boots for women 2019
- The best books to read this spring
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!