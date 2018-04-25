The ultimate guide to choosing the right socks for every type of shoe

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Finding a sole mate isn't easy.

Today, the world of socks is almost as extensive as the world of shoes. Hybrid socks serve ultraspecific needs for ultraspecific shoes. Some socks stay hidden while others make statements.

So, we cut through the noise. Whether it's time to replace some basics or it's time to try a new solution, we've rounded up the best socks to wear with every type of shoe. These hacks will keep feet comfortable and socks hidden ... or very visible!

We spoke to both style and sports experts, including a SoulCyle instructor, an Instagram sensation and TODAY Style's own Bobbie Thomas.

Socks for Knee-High Boots

Nordstrom 2-Pack Knee-High Socks, $16, Nordstrom

The online reviews for these simple knee-high socks say it all. They're durable, they stay put on calves of all sizes and are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Socks for Rubber Boots

All-Sport PrimaLoft Mid-Weight Crew Socks, $40, L.L. Bean

On a rainy day when rubber boots are a necessity, it becomes important to make sure feet stay warm, comfortable and, most importantly, dry. These quick-drying, cushioned crew socks from L.L. Bean feel comfortable under any Hunter boots or wellies.

Socks for Ankle Boots

Asos Oversized Fishnet Socks, $10, Asos

For those looking for a visible, stylish option, we asked Lexi Cross, one of the founders of @ShoesofNYC, a popular Instagram account highlighting the coolest shoes on the streets of cities around the world, to share her insights. "It depends on the ankle boot," Cross said. "If you’re super fashion-forward and rocking a statement pointed-toe ankle boot then you could do a short fishnet sock to add a bit more personality. I like these from Asos because they just barely show above the shoe."

Sioncy Low-Cut Socks, $12, Amazon

"If you’re keeping it classic, which is all good too, I’d probably wear a sock that’s hidden," said Cross. "My trick, in this case, is to match the color of the sock to the shoe. I wear a lot of black boots and these socks I buy in bulk from Amazon work great."

Socks for Sandals and Party Shoes

Hue Open-Toe Mule Liner Socks, $7, Bloomingdale's

Socks with sandals? No judgment here! To prevent slips, slides and even painful blisters, TODAY style editor Bobbie Thomas recommends these genius little socks from Hue. "The toe dividers keep these cushioned socks in place and are virtually invisible with pretty much all my summer sandals," she said.

Liza Sparkle Ankle Socks, $18, HappySocks

Feeling bold enough to try a fun pair of socks with your favorite party shoes? Cross recommends these sparkly, colorful socks. "I didn’t think I could pull off socks with sandals or pumps until I came across Happy Sock’s new line, Hysteria," she said. "I especially love the Liza Sparkle Ankle sock with a white shoe for spring. Look at the fun toe detail! You could even wear these with a peep-toe shoe or sandals."

Socks for Mules and Slides

Hue Slide Liner Socks, $7 (set of 2), Bloomingdale's

"These toeless socks have small grips on the bottom that will help hold them (and your foot) in place in mules and slides," said Thomas.

Socks for Peep-Toe Shoes

Hue Perfect Edge Peep-Toe Liner Socks, $7, Macy's

Peep-toe shoes somehow can pinch and squeeze like no other shoes in the closet. For that reason, we love these clever liner socks from Hue. They'll keep your feet comfortable without compromising that essential, well, peep of the toe!

Socks for Flats and Heels

Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack of Liner Socks, $18, Nordstrom

For both heels and flat shoes, look for a simple, no-fuss, no-show sock. This pack includes no-show liners in nude, gray and black, which can work perfectly with a variety of shoes and styles — like pumps, ballet flats and loafers.

Shimera Knee-High Sheer Socks, $5 (2-pack), Nordstrom Rack

With your favorite pair of full-length or cropped work pants, wear heels with a pair of sheer, knee-high socks, like these from Shimera, to eliminate the need for full pantyhose. They come in four hues.

Socks for Casual Sneakers

Converse No-Slip, No-Show Socks, $20, Amazon

If you prefer socks to stay hidden, a pair of comfortable no-show socks should be your go-to. These no-show socks, featured in TODAY's Better Basics segment with lifestyle expert Jenn Falik, covers enough of the foot to stay in place while remaining out of sight. Best of all, they don't slip. Invisible socks? Win.

Kappa Authentic Crew Socks, $14, Urban Outfitters

"Right now I’m all about the tube sock with sneakers, especially chunky sneakers, which are all the rage," said Cross. "Personally, I am a fan of this exact sock. I love the heel detailing, plus, Kappa is known for its association with European soccer culture so there is an element of authenticity in the 'sport' part of 'sporty-chic!'"

Socks for Running Shoes

Nike Elite Cushioned No-Show Socks, $16, Nordstrom

To get the scoop on the best socks for running, we went right to an expert source: marathoner Brigitte Bradford, who logged more than 2,000 miles last year. "While training for my first marathon in 2012, I would run in whatever socks I found in my drawer. I had blisters and hot spots everywhere, but my feet finally got a break when my training partner introduced me to the Nike Elite Cushioned No-Show socks. It was a Cinderella moment — perfect fit, light and no blisters!"

Bradford, who is currently training to run her sixth marathon in May, said these have been her go-to socks for every long run and race for the past six years.

Socks for Cycling and Spinning Shoes

Ankle Socks, $46 (usually $48), 4-pack, Bombas

Charlee Atkins, master SoulCycle instructor and creator of Le Sweat and Le Stretch, recommends socks from Bombas to her cycling disciples. "They have the best socks for my cycling soul and sole (pun intended)," she said. "The blister tab on the back is essential for keeping the socks up while cycling and the extra cushion helps alleviate the aches and pains of constant pedal strokes for 45 minutes or more. Plus, the colors are fun!"

Sof Sole Multi Sport Lite 3-pack, $15, Amazon

"If you’re not into breaking the bank or wearing bright colors, then my other go-to (is) Sof Sole," said Atkins. "They are very lightweight, slide right into a cycling shoe and transfer into a regular shoe. Extra bonus: They don’t take up a lot of room in my sock drawer, especially since I have way too many pairs of socks."