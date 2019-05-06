Aside from its cool name and stylish design, the shoe is also a practical choice. It's made from eco-friendly eucalyptus tree fiber and breathable mesh knit, so it's said to help keep your feet cool and minimize odor. And when they do start to get a little funky, you can simply toss them in the wash because they're totally machine washable.

It can be hard to find cute shoes that won't make your feet ache, but Allbirds had comfort in mind while designing their latest style. The delicate flat features a padded insole lined with merino wool and the outsole is made from Sweetfoam, a material derived from Brazilian sugarcane, so you'll feel light as a feather as you walk around all day.

Thanks to ribbed knitting, Tree Breezers also fit nice and snug — unlike many flats that constantly seem to slip off.

The best part of all? Tree Breezers hit the Allbirds website just in time for Mother's Day, so if you're still looking for the perfect gift for mom (or yourself!), consider it handled.

