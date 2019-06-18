It's the bestselling women's sun hat on Amazon and has a 4.3-star rating. Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik recommended it for its versatility — it can add flair to any outfit, whether you’re at the beach or taking a stroll through the neighborhood.

“It is great with sundresses and oversized sunglasses, but also adds such a chic accent to swimwear looks — anything from high-waisted, retro-inspired suits to the super girly, small floral prints we are seeing so much of this season,” Falik said.

Unlike most oversized hats, this one is equipped with UPF 50+ for extra protection from the harmful rays of the sun. The wide brim covers your face, neck and most of your shoulders but is still stylish thanks to the woven bow.

The hat is an essential for any summer vacation, so you’re going to want to make sure it fits in your suitcase — which shouldn't be too difficult. It was voted the No. 1 packable hat by Bustle last year for its small price tag.

Falik also mentioned that she keeps one hat “rolled up in her beach bag at all times” in the event of a spontaneous beach trip — and she hasn't encountered any unsightly creases.

Plus, it's just really stylish.

"For a hat with a generous brim that offers good shade, finding a style that feels wearable isn't always easy,” Falik said."I have never gotten so many compliments on a hat in my life."

