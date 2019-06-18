At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Oversized hats might just be the ultimate accessory of the summer.
At least that's what you'd gather from looking at Amazon's Movers and Shakers page. Within the last 24 hours, Joyebuy's inexpensive straw hat has seen a 5,858% increase in sales and held the No. 2 spot on the trending list for clothing, shoes and jewelry.
Part of that increase may be because the topper was featured in our "SPF superheroes" edition of Better Basics — viewers bought it in droves and loved it because it's both fashionable and affordable.
Joyebuy Straw Hat, $15, Amazon
It's the bestselling women's sun hat on Amazon and has a 4.3-star rating. Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik recommended it for its versatility — it can add flair to any outfit, whether you’re at the beach or taking a stroll through the neighborhood.
“It is great with sundresses and oversized sunglasses, but also adds such a chic accent to swimwear looks — anything from high-waisted, retro-inspired suits to the super girly, small floral prints we are seeing so much of this season,” Falik said.
Unlike most oversized hats, this one is equipped with UPF 50+ for extra protection from the harmful rays of the sun. The wide brim covers your face, neck and most of your shoulders but is still stylish thanks to the woven bow.
The hat is an essential for any summer vacation, so you’re going to want to make sure it fits in your suitcase — which shouldn't be too difficult. It was voted the No. 1 packable hat by Bustle last year for its small price tag.
Falik also mentioned that she keeps one hat “rolled up in her beach bag at all times” in the event of a spontaneous beach trip — and she hasn't encountered any unsightly creases.
Plus, it's just really stylish.
"For a hat with a generous brim that offers good shade, finding a style that feels wearable isn't always easy,” Falik said."I have never gotten so many compliments on a hat in my life."
