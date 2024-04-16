When we see a good sale, that is an indication that summer — and the seasonal deals — are here! As you're refreshing your wardrobe for more warm weather-appropriate attire, you might want to jump on the discounts before they're gone.

One sale we've had our eyes on is Zappos. Through April 21, you can receive up to 70% off top-rated brands, ranging from Steve Madden, New Balance, Adidas, and Crocs across women's, men's and kids' sections. Thus, we rounded up the best deals, and most fashionable favorites so you can stock up on selects for the whole family.

Keep reading for the best Zappos shoe deals, or click the options below.

Women's shoes on sale

Crocs were one of last year’s trendiest shoes. While the funky design is one of the reasons behind their appeal, the comfort and ease are what really draw us in. Now, they have a glossy, high-shine finish so that they’ll stand out even more.

Although it is no longer boot season, it is never too late to stock up on winter essentials, especially when they’re highly discounted. For instance, these Steve Madden booties are 70% off for a limited time.

Who said dad sneakers are no longer in style? Trust the experts at New Balance to bring the trusty shoe back on trend — with cushion and comfort, too. Our favorite detail? They're 70% off!

In case you didn't hear, Mary Jane's are trending again, and are one of spring's most popular styles. While the sale is on, join in on the trend with this version from Dr. Martens.

Slip-on shoes don't always have to be flats and flip-flops. These Guess double-strap sandals prove just that. Plus, the straps can be adjusted for a perfect fit.

The braided detail around the heel and strap makes us want to quickly plan our next vacation. These Dolce Vita sandals are on sale for a limited time, so be sure to "add to cart" soon.

It's never too late to upgrade your sneaker game, especially with these platform Reebok sneakers. At 25% off, this deal (and style!) is too good to pass up.

Who said platform sandals can't be comfortable? Dr. Scholl's Citrine Sun Wedge Sandal should be a treat for your feet because it is crafted with a cushioned foam EVA insole. And taking a peak at the straps, they're wide and thick enough to hopefully lessen the stress of straps digging into your ankles.

If you've heard or tried a shoe from Naturalizer, you're well aware of all the comfort they bring. Score yourself a discounted pair during the sale with these metallic flats that are both stylish and cushioned throughout.

We, too, are fans of Coach bags. But did you know that they also offer shoes? These Lowline Sneakers are made from high-quality leather, so you can expect the leather to be sturdy and durable like their totes, and are discounted in a variety of prints for you to shop.

Nothing is more spring than a heeled sandal. Shop this one from Calvin Klein for your new season wardrobe while it is 30% off.

Men's shoes on sale

There's a reason why almost everyone has a classic white pair of sneakers in their closet — and we wouldn't be surprised if it is from Reebok. White sneakers are a timeless pair that goes with practically anything, even your work attire.

You can trust a boat shoe brand to create a comfortable and durable everyday shoe. This includes Sperry's Striper II Seacycled, which promises to keep you stable on both wet and dry surfaces, plus they are easy put on and take off.

Not everyone is a fan of the rain boot look. But instead of a high-knee rubber boot, Hunter offers their beloved waterproof rubber material in a Chelsea boot style.

There's nothing better than seeing a luxury brand on sale. If you're looking to splurge on a designer shoe, look no further than this select from Lacoste.

As you run, you want a shoe that enhances your performance — not inhibits it. This shoe's footbeds are designed with a soft cushion so that you're supported throughout the day, and the high laces and rounded toe offer a supportive fit.

Because we all have busy schedules, a shoe that is practical to our routines is a must. Slip on this Cole Haan sneaker with ease as you prep for your day.

These Clark's Burchill Derby shoes are an incredible find if you have a formal event coming up, or if you just want to upgrade your work shoe collection, now that they're 34% off.

Timberland's Titan Work Boot is made to last. You have the flexible construction, protective toe, moisture wicking lining and heat-, oil-, slip- and abrasion-resistant design that is meant to keep you safe in the workplace and out. And those are just some of the features.

Kid's shoes on sale

Because your little runner deserves a shoe that will support all of their ventures, this Puma sneaker promises a snug fit from the toe to the heel.

Although we have just marked the beginning of spring, we still have to consider the warmer months, too. As you're prepping for your next summer vacay, the Mia Little Lexa slides might be an item you'll want to pack.

As they're learning to take their first few steps, these infant and toddler sneakers offer a hook-and-loop closure for your and their convenience.

Available in both little and big kid sizing, these Steve Madden Bigmona Sandals have a cute platform and are padded for ease while running, exploring and walking.

Kick it old school with Vans' Old Skool Flower sneaker. Although the brand is know for its skating history, the signature side stripe is adorned with groovy flowers for a playful twist.

How we chose

