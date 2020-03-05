Watch this 32-year-old cancer survivor get a stunning Ambush Makeover

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

March is colon cancer awareness month, and it was incredible to see plenty of plaza guests showing their support for the cause.

This morning also happens to be an Ambush Makeover morning and the TODAY team was more than thrilled to give a makeover to a woman who was directly impacted by the disease.

Crystal, a 32-year-old woman from Tacoma, Washington, was diagnosed with colon cancer a few years back. Now, she can call herself a survivor.

She was thrilled to be picked as an Ambush Makeover guest and was beyond ready to start fresh with a whole new look. Her mother, Leslie, was also picked to join Crystal in the studio and the two were beyond excited to tackle the experience hand-in-hand.

See their meaningful transformations and shop their new styles below.

Leslie

Leslie said she hasn't changed her look in 30 years so TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari were excited to give her a new look. This was her first time in New York City and she was thrilled to be picked for an Ambush Makeover!

Ring in spring with this lively floral dress. This Kate Spade New York pick from Martin has a wrap tie at the waist for a flattering fit.

Shop TODAY pick: Lapel Button Down Dress

Shop TODAY chose this dress because it incorporates beautiful bright colors — just in time for March! It comes in six tones so you're likely to find one that fits your overall style.

This belt worn by Leslie features a leather-textured main section and luxe suede ties.

Shop TODAY pick: Faux Leather Wrap Around Belt

This affordable belt will add a touch of character to any outfit. You can easily pair it with a dress or a long blouse.

Leslie strutted out in this pair of beautiful velvet booties that feature a black stack heel and a memory foam footbed. If your collection of black shoes is getting too big, they also come in tan.

Shop TODAY pick: BP. Nolly Western Bootie

We found these booties for 62% off the original price. They have a western-style look and a classic block heel.

Crystal

Crystal, a 32-year-old colon cancer survivor, couldn't believe she was chosen to experience an Ambush Makeover with her mom. Her husband joined her in the studio and also loved her new style.

This pick from Martin will give your entire outfit a polished look. It has tailoring details for a streamlined look and pairs well with jeans or slacks.

Shop TODAY pick: Old Navy Classic Ponte-Knit Blazer

This $30 find from Shop TODAY has a sleek notched collar and a single button front. It's a classic look that can go from the office to a night out.

The Clara Sunwoo tank seen on the show comes in nine versatile colors. It's also made with a wrinkle-free fabric — making it easy to pack or pull straight out of your closet.

Shop TODAY pick: Hanes Scoop Neck Tank Top

For under $9, you can get this practical Amazon pick. We love that it has 100% cotton material for ultimate comfort.

Martin likes the pull-on design and flattering fit of these sleek pants. This pair features four pockets for some added functionality.

Shop TODAY pick: Banana Republic Sloan Slim Ankle Pants

You can score these Banana Republic pants for 50% off right now. They have a mid-rise fit that flatters all shapes.

This long necklace from Marlyn Schiff has a beautiful disc design. Martin chose this pick to add a glamorous look to Crystal's outfit.

Shop TODAY pick: Fettero Handmade Gold Necklace

Shop TODAY found this necklace for under $14 on Amazon. The dainty disc is handmade and features a hammered look.

Finish your outfit with this pair of mesh metal earrings from Marlyn Schiff. They come in gold or silver and have a unique diamond shape.

Shop TODAY pick: INC Crystal Mesh Drop Earrings

Make a statement with these mesh earrings. We like that they can add a little glamour to an otherwise basic outfit.

