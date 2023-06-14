While summer is the time to enjoy the sun and take some much-needed rest and relaxation, it also can be a time to score some heavy savings. Whether you're looking to grab a few home electronics or upgrade your kitchenware, you don't need to wait for a big holiday weekend for markdowns.

That's because Walmart is currently marking down hundreds of items across categories, from tech gadgets to summer dresses and outfits. But you'll want to act fast because these deals won't last long; the retailer says you have until June 16 to score these savings. And lucky for you, we rounded up some of our favorite finds with the best sales — up to 70% off!

Below you'll find discounts on a Dyson vacuum, summer fashion starting at $13 and more savings you won't want to miss. To shop this article by category, click on the links below.

Tech and electronics | Home and kitchen | Fashion

Tech and electronics Walmart Flash Deals

This sleek charging plate sits neatly on your desk, nightstand or living room end table, and it's compatible with iPhones 12, 13, 14 and AirPods 2, 3 and Pro versions, says the brand. Grab this gadget now and save 64%.

If you always wanted to turn your living room into your very own movie theater, this sound bar will upgrade your viewing experience with top-notch and immersive sound quality, says the brand. It normally has a $100 price tag, but you can score it now for $36.

This video doorbell system allows you to view and talk to any visitors at your doorstep, as well as keep an eye out for packages. According to the brand, the camera has motion detection and will alert you via the app when visitors approach. It even has video recordings that saves in cloud storage.

Whether you're looking to create an in-home cinematic experience or host a backyard movie night, this video projector connects to WiFi and Bluetooth so you can view all of your favorite streaming platforms. Plus you'll save a whopping 70% off — it's currently under $90!

Walmart is also marking down major electronics, including this 43-inch Samsung smart TV. According to the brand, it features 4K screen display and allows you to access your favorite movies and shows through apps.

Home and kitchen Walmart Flash Deals

New parents and pet parents can grab this security camera for only $20. According to the brand, it features 360-degree rotation and night vision so you can view everything that's going on no matter the time of day, all through an app.

The brand says these 100% microfiber sheets are softer than Egyptian cotton! The sheets come in over 35 colors to choose from and the set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Coming with five pans and three lids, this eight-piece cookware set will take your kitchen skills far. The brand says it's made to be nonstick and cook with even heating.

This air purifier features a HEPA filtration system to keep the air you breathe in your home fresh and free of pollutants, dust and other allergens. Score this flash deal for as low as $65!

Whether you're looking to up your cooking skills or are in search of a housewarming gift, this stand mixer has six speeds and a five-quart bowl for a variety of recipes. You'll want to take advantage of this 56% savings.

You'll get three different-sized hardshell suitcases (including a carry-on!) for under $100. Choose from six in-stock colors, from black to bold yellow so you'll never miss it at baggage claim.

If you're looking to give your home a small refresh, this sleek arched full-length mirror will brighten up any room. It has a thin frame and stands 64-inches tall.

Known for its powerful suction and lightweight design, you won't want to miss out on saving on this highly-rated Dyson vacuum. According to the brand, it will efficiently clean carpets and hard floors by picking up long hair, pet hair, dirt and other debris.

Fashion Walmart Flash Deals

Coming in 16 colorways, this cute ruffle-sleeve top is extremely versatile and affordable — some shades are as low as $13. You can wear it to work with a midi skirt or pair it with high-waist shorts for a summery style.

This casual t-shirt dress might be your next summer wardrobe staple, and at this price, you might want to grab multiple colors. You can dress it up with wedges or pair it with flip-flops and sneakers for a casual, everyday look.

According to the brand, this cute matching pajama set is made of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, so you can expect it to be super comfortable while you sleep.

This retro-inspired denim dress is made of a cotton-blend material and comes in 11 denim shades, with select colors starting at $18! It's extremely versatile too, wear it with sandals for summer or boots and tights during fall.