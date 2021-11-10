Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The wait is over — Walmart's Black Friday deals are officially live! The retailer started rolling out markdowns as early as mid-October to tease the big shopping event, but now shoppers can take advantage of the major discounts that are part of Walmart's Deals for Days event.

Given shipping delays and supply chain issues, getting a jump-start on your shopping list feels more pressing than ever, so we rounded up everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday sales below.

If you're not ready to start your shopping just yet, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days ad provides a sneak peek of the kind of deals you should expect to see over the next few weeks. As seen in the ad, Walmart's Deals for Days 2021 event is operating just as it did in 2020, with sales rolling out in drops. The first Walmart Deals for Days event began on Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. EST (online), and an additional in-store deal drop rolled out on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. The next set of deals will drop tonight, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. EST (online), followed by another in-store deal drop on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m.

If you don't want to wait until 7 p.m. or 5 a.m. to shop the day of, you'll want to sign up for Walmart+ — Walmart+ members will have access to all deals four hours earlier than the general public.

Early Black Friday deals currently available at Walmart include discounted Apple AirPods, a super-sleek Crosley turntable and a $200 markdown on a Shark robot vacuum. We rounded up some of the best deals on other giftable must-haves that you can get your hands on below. From flat screen TVs to LEGO building sets for the kids, read on to see what you can start shopping right now.

This slim tablet comes in Gray and Gold and is available in two different hard drive capacities: 32 GB or 64 GB. (Though, Walmart's Deals for Days discount only applies to the 32GB option.) With it, you can do everything from simple web searches to video streaming, which is enhanced by Dolby Atmos surround sound.

AirPods are always on someone's holiday wish list (maybe even your own), and now you can grab the second generation of the popular earbuds on sale for less than $90.

In addition to an Intel Core i3 processor, this laptop also features a long battery life, UHD graphics and a micro-edge HD display. You'll also be able to upgrade this HP notebook computer to Windows 11 for free, once the software is available.

The special value deal on this lightweight computer will last through Nov. 14 at Walmart. It differs from the laptop above as it has Intel Iris Xe Graphics, an i5 processor and it already comes with Windows 11 installed.

Score select LEGO sets for as little as $30 today, thanks to discounts of up to $17. This 496-piece set inspired by a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be on sale today, as well as a Star Wars-inspired set and a Jurassic World-inspired set.

This robot vacuum from Shark just about does it all: It vacuums, docks itself and even empties itself once it's done cleaning. You can control it via an app on your phone or use Google Assistant to get the job done.

Both adult- and kid-friendly, this large-screen tablet has over nine hours of battery life for gaming, socializing, streaming and more. You can save $30 on this bestseller through Nov. 14, thanks to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

Complete with 60 pieces, Barbie's fully furnished Dreamcamper can transform into three different vehicles and five different living spaces. From the rooftop lounging area to the patio with a pool, little minds can let their imaginations run wild as they play with friends and family this holiday season.

A $150 discount means you can score this home security system for just $199 at Walmart today. The 1080p cameras connect directly to your home Wi-Fi, and you can use the Arlo App to trigger a siren, hear and speak to visitors and more.

This 55-Inch Smart TV includes Tizen OS, which can be used to screen content, access apps and more. It also features UHD resolution and runs on a crystal processor, so you can view your favorite shows in 4K.

If you want to add streaming capabilities to the TV you already own, the Roku Ultra LT is an affordable option that you can snag for $30 right now. The 4K player can access over 200 live TV channels and comes with a voice remote.

A fun gift for teens, this bundle includes everything they'll need to hold onto some of their favorite memories. It includes the Instax Mini 7+ instant camera, a 10-pack of Instax film, a magnetic frame, a curved frame, pegs and a photo album.

Not only does this Crosley turntable play vinyl, but it can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth so you can listen to some of your favorite songs that aren't vinyl-pressed. Plus, the suitcase-style design makes it easy to transport — and it looks sleek, too!

Now's the perfect time to stock up on cozy crew necks for the whole family. Walmart is offering shoppers a deal on these simple sweatshirts, so you can grab them for just $6 each.

Preparing for holiday travels? This hardside carry-on comes in four different colors and has four easy-glide spinner wheels, which makes it easy to transport around the airport and to spot when grabbing it from overhead bins.

The classic air fryer just got a super-functional upgrade. This unit from Gourmia doubles as both an air fryer and a toaster oven, and it's also built with French doors and a large viewing window. It can hold up to six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza and is on sale right now for just $50.

Whether your family loves to hike or you're already dreaming of summer picnics a couple months from now, a grab-and-go griddle can make the experience that much better. Its convenient size and carry bag make it easy to transport around, but you'll need a propane tank to operate it.

As much as we love them, pets can add to the messes in our homes. If your floors or couches are no stranger to pet hair, this powerful vacuum from Shark might be worth grabbing. It features a self-cleaning brushroll, a HEPA filter trap and additional tools to pick up dirt in hard-to-reach spaces.

This special buy can knock out all of your needs in the kitchen. The 28-piece set comes in both gold and rainbow designs that boast the same features — they're nonstick, suitable for all cooktops and can even be used in the oven. Each set includes fry pans, saucepans, a stockpot, cookware protectors, a pizza pan, a baking tray, a cookie sheet, a cake pan, utensils, a measuring cup set and a measuring spoon set — all for just $80.

Another special Black Friday deal at Walmart, this affordable bedding is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fresh set of sheets this winter. You can find it in full, queen and king sizes in a range of colors.

Create a warm atmosphere in your home with these holiday-inspired candles, all without breaking the bank! Through Nov. 14, they're just $10 each.

If you're looking for an affordable first laptop, this one covers all the bases — it's fast, reliable and secure on the web. This model from ASUS stands out because it can fold into a tablet for creatives who want to draw or users who like to play games.

You can gift these cool Samsung Galaxy Buds+ without having to splurge on them, thanks to this huge Black Friday discount. Walmart's Deals for Days event will help you save over $70.

This Wi-Fi-connected cleaner from Anker is a popular pick for robot vacuums and is on sale for less than $100. It boasts both touch and voice control and works on carpets and hard floors.

If you prefer a traditional a vacuum, Tineco's top-rated cordless model is on sale for just $125. It uses four-stage HEPA filtration and can operate for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Take advantage of this special value on the Night Owl Home Security System during Walmart's official Black Friday sale. You can control all four cameras via an app on your phone, giving you full freedom to monitor your home regardless of where you are.

As part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, you can add this 65-inch TV to your cart for less than $600. It has HDR and crystal display, which enhance the viewing experience and deliver a more vivid picture.

This PAW Patrol toy is on sale for just $34, and we have a feeling it will go fast. With this set, kids can construct their own rescue adventures with Ryder and his friends in Adventure Bay.

This brightly colored kitchen will encourage hours of play and pretend cooking! It comes with a cordless phone and is made with oven knobs that turn and a removable sink.

Classic gifts will never go out of style. This LEGO kit includes 1,500 pieces that little ones can use to build all kinds of animals, including penguins and dinosaurs. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off.

Winter is fast approaching, and we'll be reaching for our snow boots before we know it. Luckily, you can step out in style in a fresh pair of boots if you grab these on sale for $40 off right now.

Finally, a small vacuum for life's small messes! This handheld gadget is on sale for less than $35, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

These booties look so cozy — and thanks to the gel memory foam footbed, they'll likely feel that way, too. They're great for wearing around the house, but if you wear them outside, the brand says you can toss them right in the wash to keep them looking fresh.

Air fryers really are worth the hype — a registered dietitian told us that they help to make meals with less oil than traditional cooking methods. Ninja's top-rated air fryer conveniently features two separate baskets, so you can cut down on cooking time and unnecessary oils and fats in the process.

