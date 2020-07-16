The new Vera Bradley 'Harry Potter' collection includes items as low as $20

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Vera Bradley's newest collection might just be its most enchanting one yet.

The popular lifestyle brand just unveiled a limited edition "Harry Potter" collection inspired by the iconic film and book series, and it's perfect for witches and wizards alike.

The capsule collection includes everything from backpacks and handbags to travel duffels and wallets. Vera Bradley also added a few other everyday items like travel mugs, notebooks and more.

The best part? Most items in the collection are available in a range of designs, so whether you're team Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, you can show off your Hogwarts house pride. Vera Bradley also created a unique Home to Hogwarts pattern that features iconic symbols from the film series.

“So many of our fans grew up with 'Harry Potter' the same way they grew up with Vera Bradley. In fact, this was one of the most highly requested collaborations from our customers and associates,” Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley, wrote in a press release. “The 'Harry Potter' + Vera Bradley collection embodies the imagination, courage, and spirit of adventure that the 'Harry Potter' movies are known for, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring this collaboration to life.”

If past "Harry Potter" brand partnerships are any indication, this one is bound to sell out fast! Craving some magic for yourself? The "Harry Potter" + Vera Bradley collection is available now in Vera Bradley full-line stores, participating Vera Bradley retailers and online.

Vera Bradley "Harry Potter" bags and wallets

Admit it: One of the best parts about back-to-school shopping was always picking up a backpack that expressed your personality. Luckily, Vera Bradley has created one perfect for adults and kids alike. Available in five designs (one for each Hogwarts house and a general Hogwarts design), this corduroy backpack features plenty of pockets, a laptop compartment, a padded back panel and a pocket for your wand, too.

Dreaming of the magical times you'll have when you can travel again? The Home to Hogwarts large duffel is made with Vera Bradley's signature quilted cotton and has plenty of room to store all your treasures. The detachable shoulder strap is also pretty handy!

Perfect when used as a diaper bag or a daily purse, this spacious tote comes with six interior slip pockets, several exterior ones and a spot to hold your wand. Plus, it's embroidered with the classic Hogwarts seal that fans have come to know and love.

Available in two patterns, this compact corduroy crossbody is ideal for practical gals who want their hands free while running errands. It's got plenty of pockets on the inside and outside, so you can pack everything you need for a busy afternoon.

Sick of boring lunch bags? This corduroy bag adds a dash of sass to your office fridge and is available in Hogwarts, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Gryffindor designs. It even has an ID window so you can lay claim to your lunch in a shared office fridge.

There are two sleek crossbody bags in the collection, both of which provide RFID protection for credit and debit cards and are available in two designs: Gryffindor and Hogwarts. In other words, they're fashionable and functional.

Prefer something a bit more subtle? This small cotton wallet has plenty of space for your cards, cash and whatever else you like to keep close to your heart while you're out and about.

Vera Bradley "Harry Potter" accessories and trinkets

Is there anything more iconic than Harry Potter's glasses? Ok, maybe his forehead scar, but this adorable charm definitely gives us all the feels.

Take your Harry Potter obsession on the go with you with this travel mug featuring a secure top and a Home to Hogwarts pattern.

Still waiting on that coveted Hogwarts acceptance letter? It's here, and it's so adorable. This mini bag charm packs a lot of nostalgia for fans of the classic movie series and will keep small belongings safe thanks to its pin-snap closure.

Consider this festive notebook your adult version of back-to-school shopping. The striking print features some of the movie's most memorable symbols, like an owl, a chocolate frog and the Hogwarts insignia.

Need a lanyard to hold your ID while you're out and about? Have some fun with it and show your "Harry Potter" pride with a pattern made to represent your Hogwarts house of choice.

