Daniel Radcliffe and other stars are reading 'Harry Potter' for fans

Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the magical world of “Harry Potter.” But the 30-year-old actor won’t be wearing his character’s signature glasses.

Author J.K. Rowling announced on Tuesday, that her first book in the bestselling series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” (or “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” if you’re in the U.K.) will be read in its entirety by celebrities — including Radcliffe — for a new online series.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

It's all part of an effort to keep fans entertained while they are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.



And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Radcliffe, who was 11 when he landed his fame-making role, kicked off the free, 17-chapter event on Tuesday.

Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone for us all!!!



I'M CRYING! YOU'RE CRYING!



This made my quarantine 😭😭🥺❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1WSMvWFcl — fran Radson Driver (@Harmione4eever) May 5, 2020

“Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for us all!!! I’M CRYING! YOU’RE CRYING! This made my quarantine,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Genuinely nearly cried while watching Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Philosophers Stone. My little Harry Potter loving heart can't handle it 😭🥰 — Niamh (@niaaamhie_) May 5, 2020

Added another, "Genuinely nearly cried while watching Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Philosophers Stone. My little Harry Potter loving heart can't handle it."

Each week will bring a new chapter and new narrators, such as sports icon David Beckham and actors Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne and Noma Dumezweni, who played Muggle-born witch Hermione Granger on Broadway. More narrators will be announced in the coming weeks.

The readings will be released as videos on Rowling’s Wizarding World website, while the audio will be available on Spotify.

In March, Rowling shared the news that she'd relaxed copyright permissions so that educators can post videos of themselves reading "Harry Potter" books aloud.