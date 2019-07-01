At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

As far as we're concerned, comfortable footwear is a must — between beach days, outdoor barbecues, and the high temperatures, there's nothing more important than a shoe that keeps us secure and cool. Crocs are usually the solution to all our problems — and with a new ultra-stylish collaboration with Vera Bradley, they're looking better than ever.

The companies announced the joint collection, which merges Vera Bradley's bright designs with Crocs' signature silhouette, on Monday. Available in three patterns and four shoe types, this limited-edition collaboration is perfect for the summer.

"The Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection is perfect for anyone who wants to infuse their unique style with whimsical and colorful accents," said Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, in a press release. "Crocs’ legendary comfort, style, and value and Vera Bradley’s focus on beautiful solutions, makes this a perfect collaboration. Both Vera Bradley and Crocs fans love fashion, function, and fun."

The shoes are available in-store and online at both Vera Bradley and Crocs — but they're already selling out, so move quickly to score a pair!

Crocs Classic Midnight Garden, $50, Crocs

This iconic Crocs shape is incredibly light and comfortable to wear, with a secure fit and ventilation ports that will keep your feet from sweating. Water-friendly, they're perfect for a day at the beach, and the quick-drying material helps. With a bright floral pattern and two included Jibbitz decorations, they're a great fit for anyone who wants to upgrade their typical comfortable shoes.

Crocs Sloane Mint Flowers Slide, $45, Vera Bradley

Everyone needs a pair of simple slides for the summer — and we love the elegant floral detail on these white ones. With a clean look that has maximum comfort and style, they're a fashionable upgrade to your typical poolside slide.

Crocs Freesail Fireworks Paisley, $45, Crocs

These easy, slip-on mules are the perfect house shoe! With a specialty foam that provides all-day cushion and comfort, they're lightweight and flexible. And the red, white, and blue pattern is perfect for a last-minute Fourth of July look.

Crocs Kadee Mint Flowers Flat, $40, Vera Bradley

These combine all of the comfort and ventilation of a standard Croc with the elegant style of a classic flat. The pastel-toned floral pattern is perfect for summer, and the distinctive heel cut-outs add a fun, modern twist.

For more shoes we love, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!