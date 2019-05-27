Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 11:42 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Memorial Day festivities means it's time to embrace Americana fashion inspiration. Whether it's red, white, and blue colors or bold stars-and-stripes patterns, there's plenty of room to play with new looks.

Liliana Vazquez stopped by the show to talk about some of her favorite picks for last-minute Memorial Day outfits!

Denim shirt and white jeans

This fun, versatile look is perfect for Memorial Day — or really any other occasion! It's also the easiest outfit to take from day to night — simply pair it with a duster and a cute pair of flats for dinner-ready style.

Chambray Update Button Up Top, $20 (originally $49), Modcloth

This super-versatile top is made with a breezy, casual texture, so you can wear it all summer long!

ZW Premium HW Culotte Jeans, $50, ZARA

White pants are finally back in season, and there's no better way to celebrate than with these culottes. High-waisted and with plenty of pockets, they're fashionable and efficient, and the frayed hem lends them an effortless vibe.

Asymmetrical stars dress

This patterned, classic dress adds a fun dash of vintage flair to your Memorial Day look.

Mock-Neck Asymmetrical Hem Star Dress, $15, Shein

Celebrate in style with this dress! The asymmetrical hem and high neck give it a unique silhouette, and it can be easily dressed up with a fun purse and a colorful belt.

Lake-14 Black White X Band Ankle Strap Sandals, $38, Qupid

These heels add a punch of fun to any outfit. With double-band buckles and a block heel, they're the perfect shoes to take you from day to night!

Striped dress with belt

Paired with white slides or sneakers, this dress is perfect for a casual afternoon party. Throw on the belt and a blazer to make it office-ready!

Asymmetric Stripe Spliced Midi Dress, $29, BooHoo

This dress is perfect for anyone who loves stripes! With bold patterns and bright colors, it's great for a day at the office, or an afternoon at a summer barbecue.

High Waist Crocodile Print Patent Leather Fashion Belt, $30, Amazon

Top off any look with this fashionable patent-leather belt! The wide buckle and crocodile-skin texture brings any outfit together.

Shoes

Of course, not everyone wants to buy a whole new wardrobe for one holiday. Try adding one of these pairs of shoes to give any outfit some new style!

Swirl-126 Red and White Mule Slide, $18, Qupid

These versatile mules work with any look! The red and white, multi-fabric style offers plenty of opportunities for Memorial Day mix-and-matching.

Rocio Red and White Striped Lace-Up Espadrilles, $17, Lulu's

These striped sandals add a nautical touch to any look! With fun lace-up straps and woven-canvas toes, these simple sandals are packed with style.

Women's Poppy Striped Bow Two Band Heeled Pumps, $38, Target

The knotted bow that accents these blue heels is the perfect summer touch. With a fun print and stylish shape, these shoes pair well with any outfit.

Accessories

Dress up any outfit, old or new, with one (or more!) of these fun summer accessories!

LoveShackFancy Pauline Headband, $45, ShopBop

Add some vintage flair with this knotted headband! With a wide bow and trendy faded stripes, it's the perfect finishing touch.

Aolige Satin Hair Scarf, $8, Amazon

Jazz up a basic bun or ponytail with one of these satin scarves. Available in ten colors and patterns, they add real style to any look.

Blue Stripe Scrunchie, $20, Chelsea King

Add some '90s vibes with this pastel Chelsea King scrunchie. Lightweight and made of locally and naturally sourced materials, it feels just as good as it looks.

Large Multi Star Hair Slide, $6, BooHoo

Add some real pizzazz with this dramatic, metallic hair clip.

Esha Cat Eye Stripe Sunglasses, $12, Charming Charlie

Keep your eyes safe and stylish with these striped sunglasses!

Tortoiseshell Pattern Star Shaped Drop Earrings, $3, Shein

These glamorous tortoiseshell earrings add a surprising pop of style to any outfit. They add a fun detail to any neutral look.

North Star Charm, $25, Kendra Scott

This delicate charm, available in four colors, can dress up any piece of jewelry. It fits on necklaces and bracelets, and even earrings!

Go Star Chain Belt, $6, NastyGal

This edgy belt features a chain design and star detailing so you can sparkle at any summer party.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!