Actress and author Vanessa Lachey knows a thing or two about the secrets to a successful relationship. As the cohost of two Netflix shows, "The Ultimatum" and "Love is Blind," which she does with her husband, Nick Lachey, she often opens up about the challenges that they've overcome as a couple and how they've made their 10-year marriage work.

While some people might think that adding business into the relationship is one of those challenges, Lachey shared that working together has actually served as a way for them to create time for themselves as a couple. "Being on set, going through our lines, we have fun and we banter, and in glam, we, just poke at each other," the mom of three told Shop TODAY. "And it really has brought us closer. And for that, I'm super grateful because it could be awful or it can be awesome, right? If you're working with your spouse, you're either gonna love it or hate it — and thank goodness, we love it."

Working together — and hosting a dating show specifically — has allowed them to communicate better, she added. "We just talk more," she said. "Not only about the good, but about the bad, you know, this bugs me or this is something that's on my mind, let's hash it out. It's what we do, we talk for a living so let's talk to each other." Though, she said that they've learned that acknowledging the good things and showing gratitude for them is equally important, even things that they might do all the time like cleaning up after dinner or getting the kids dressed for school. "You're only human, you want to hear the accolades, especially from your partner," she said.

Between hosting and filming "NCIS: Hawai'i," Lachey stays pretty busy, but still finds time for herself and her family. Like recently when she took advantage of a break in filming to go on vacation. Of course, traveling with three kids isn't the easiest thing, so we had to know what she brings along to make it less stressful.

Here, we asked Lachey to share her must-haves for herself and what she has to have on-hand when traveling with her kids.

Vanessa Lachey's summer must-haves

Lachey is a paid spokesperson for this product.

As someone who often suffers from hives, Lachey said she now packs the allergy-relief medication everywhere she goes. "It's the only over-the-counter oral medication you can take to relieve itchiness due to hives and reduce the hives themselves, which is a game-changer because all the other medications out there make you drowsy," she said. "And traveling to different time zones with three kids or when I'm on set back in Hawai'i, I can't be drowsy, because I can't risk not being 100 percent."

"The biggest thing that I have kicked up into gear more so, and that I wish I did earlier on in my life is sunscreen," she said. "I found a great one. I think you need to find two sunscreens, one for your body and one for your face ... I'd love to find one that you can use for both. But for me, I have a different face one than body." And she said that she uses EltaMD's facial sunscreen. "I love it," she said. "I use it on me — I use it every day — I use it on my kids' faces and I put it on Nick's counter, and I hope he uses it."

While Clé de Peau's under-eye cream is a bit of splurge, Lachey said that it's something that she uses daily, both morning and night. Made with the brand's Illuminating Complex EX, the cream promises to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, under-eye bags and fine lines.

"The simplest thing that the busiest person can do, even on a budget, is just clean your face, moisturize and put on sunscreen," she said. And then, if you're looking to splurge a little on your beauty routine, "get you that eye cream, girl!" she said.

Before traveling, Lachey says that she makes lists of what each of her kids needs, from shoes to clothes. "It's all on the paper so then I just cross it out as I put it in its stack," she said. "Each kid has travel cubes, and then I label them." That way, when they need something like their pajamas or swimsuit, she can just pull out the specific cube. "That's been super helpful," she said.

While Lachey didn't recommend a specific brand, this bestselling six-pack of cubes is an Amazon shopper favorite with more than 15,800 five-star reviews.

Parents know that keeping kids entertained on long flights is a must. While Lachey said that she brings along tablets so the kids can watch movies, she also makes sure to have some hands-on activities, like crayons, markers or a new pad of paper. "When they see a brand new white, clean pad and brand new markers that aren't even open, they're inspired to want to color and draw," she said.

