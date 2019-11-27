This tunic top is the most wished-for clothing gift on Amazon — and it's only $16

Made from a cotton-polyester blend, this lightweight tunic is both comfortable and fashionable.

It features a round neckline and a twist knot detail so it works well for everything from a day in the office to a night out. It's also versatile enough to wear all year round.

Available in sizes ranging from small to XX-large, the T-shirt comes in a variety of colors with both short-sleeved and long-sleeved options to choose from.

The tunic currently ranks as the No. 1 bestseller for women's tunics on Amazon, so it's no wonder that it is the most wished-for item of clothing on the site. The shirt also has a 4.6-star rating out of 5 and over 2,000 rave reviews.

“This shirt is super cute and comfortable and fits great!” one reviewer wrote. “It is so soft and great quality. The fabric is thick - not thin or see through at all.”

“I am loving this shirt!” another customer said. “I love shirts that I can dress up or dress down, and this is one of those types. I ordered this in an X-Large, and I'd say it's true to size!”

So whether you're shopping for a fashion guru, a laid-back friend or simply for yourself, it's evident that this tunic is one that will please.

