This tunic top is the most wished-for clothing gift on Amazon — and it's only $16

Let’s face it, holiday shopping can be stressful. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday occurring within the next few days, plenty of people are scrambling to find the perfect presents for our loved ones.
Thankfully, the process just became easier because “Amazon’s Most Wished For” list has all the top clothing gifts — and ranked in first place is the Yidarton Women’s Tunic T-shirt.
Yidarton Women's Tunic T-shirt
Made from a cotton-polyester blend, this lightweight tunic is both comfortable and fashionable.
It features a round neckline and a twist knot detail so it works well for everything from a day in the office to a night out. It's also versatile enough to wear all year round.
Available in sizes ranging from small to XX-large, the T-shirt comes in a variety of colors with both short-sleeved and long-sleeved options to choose from.
The tunic currently ranks as the No. 1 bestseller for women's tunics on Amazon, so it's no wonder that it is the most wished-for item of clothing on the site. The shirt also has a 4.6-star rating out of 5 and over 2,000 rave reviews.
“This shirt is super cute and comfortable and fits great!” one reviewer wrote. “It is so soft and great quality. The fabric is thick - not thin or see through at all.”
“I am loving this shirt!” another customer said. “I love shirts that I can dress up or dress down, and this is one of those types. I ordered this in an X-Large, and I'd say it's true to size!”
So whether you're shopping for a fashion guru, a laid-back friend or simply for yourself, it's evident that this tunic is one that will please.
