The electric toothbrush with over 8,000 reviews is 60% off today

Look, I don't have perfect teeth. They're not perfectly straight, nor blindingly white. But at least they're squeaky clean.

Why? Because my electric toothbrush — the Philips Sonicare Essence — cleans so well it deserves its own plaque. (Yes, that was a tooth pun.)

I got the gadget for Christmas, and it's still one of the best gifts I've received. It has over 6,700 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon and other retailers and is on sale for around $20.

