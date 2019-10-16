At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
While some people plan their Halloween costume months in advance with plenty of intricate details, others are looking for something a little less elaborate.
The key to this type of look is to find something that's unobtrusive, yet still makes it clear that you're participating in all the Halloween festivities. While you could always go full "Mean Girls" and opt for a simple pair of mouse ears, we've found a slightly more unique option that will help you stand out without much effort.
Fun World Butterfly Wings
These flowing butterfly wings feature straps that fit over your shoulders, while a loop on the end of each ring allows you to extend the wing as you raise your arm for a dramatic effect. It's currently offered in three different color options.
We haven't had a chance to try the wings ourselves, but over 200 people have left a five-star review on Amazon so far.
"I bought this as a last-minute Halloween costume because, although I love the holiday, I hate spending a ton of money on costumes for one day," one customer wrote. "I wore this with just a simple black dress and I was quickly and easily transformed into a beautiful butterfly."
While the option listed above is both highly-rated and affordable, it's worth noting that it isn't currently eligible for Prime two-day shipping.
If you're looking for something that will arrive sooner, these wings by Hitop are currently an Amazon bestseller and comes in tons of styles. They cost slightly more at $14, but that's still quite affordable for a colorful and last-minute costume.
Hitop Butterfly Wings
If you're looking for even more Halloween inspiration, these last-minute costume ideas are sure to spark your imagination for looks you can pull together before the 31st.
For more Halloween prep, check out these stories:
- 27 unique Halloween costumes for kids and babies
- Where to buy Halloween candy in bulk online
- The best allergy-free candy for Halloween
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!