These flowing butterfly wings feature straps that fit over your shoulders, while a loop on the end of each ring allows you to extend the wing as you raise your arm for a dramatic effect. It's currently offered in three different color options.

We haven't had a chance to try the wings ourselves, but over 200 people have left a five-star review on Amazon so far.

"I bought this as a last-minute Halloween costume because, although I love the holiday, I hate spending a ton of money on costumes for one day," one customer wrote. "I wore this with just a simple black dress and I was quickly and easily transformed into a beautiful butterfly."

Amazon

While the option listed above is both highly-rated and affordable, it's worth noting that it isn't currently eligible for Prime two-day shipping.

If you're looking for something that will arrive sooner, these wings by Hitop are currently an Amazon bestseller and comes in tons of styles. They cost slightly more at $14, but that's still quite affordable for a colorful and last-minute costume.

If you're looking for even more Halloween inspiration, these last-minute costume ideas are sure to spark your imagination for looks you can pull together before the 31st.

For more Halloween prep, check out these stories:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!