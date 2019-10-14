The pressure to figure out your Halloween costume is rising. But finding the perfect outfit doesn't have to be stressful, expensive nor left to the pre-made costumes at your local party store. There's still plenty of time to make use of your creativity and whip up the DIY costume of your dreams.

Whether you're looking for group outfits or going solo, we've found 33 DIY costume ideas that will surely win your costume contest.

1. Jelly beans

Multicolored balloons, a plastic bag and ribbon are all it takes to be a bag of jelly beans. This tutorial will show you how to make this costume in minutes.

2. Rosie the Riverter

You can do it! A denim shirt, bun and red bandanna is all you need to channel your inner Rosie the Riveter.

3. Peacock

This costume might look complicated, but LaurDIY's tutorial will leave you with a beautiful peacock costume in minutes. It's actually quite easy to make!

4. Ring Pop

Although this costume is a little bit more labor intensive, the payoff is definitely worth it. If you're up for the challenge, StudioDIY's tutorial breaks down the costume in easy to follow steps.

5. Care Bears

All you need are brightly colored T-shirts, felt and a hot glue gun to make these adorable costumes.

6. Flight attendant

whatiwore.tumblr.com

A silk scarf, airline pin, luggage and quick updo will be all it takes to look the part of an airline flight crew.

7. Silent film actors

shrimpsaladcircus.com

A vintage style dress, a headband, some pearls and a dialogue card will easily let you be a silent film actor this fall. Shrimp Salad Circus has the scoop on completing this costume.

Plus, here's a super-simple makeup tutorial you can master.

8. Laverne and Shirley

AP, Jeff Mindell Photography

Using the items you already have at home, plus some needle and thread, you can easily be Laverne and Shirley like Savannah and Natalie back in 2013.

9. French fries

Take your french fries addiction to the next level by making your own costume. YouTube star Ivorygirl48 will show you how to make similar style in her tutorial.

10. Frida Kahlo

Make a flower crown out of silk flowers, draw in those signature, thick eyebrows and rock some statement jewelry to be this famous artist for Halloween.

11. Lucille Ball

sailingoveracardboardsea.blogspo

Add some hair rollers, bobby pins and red hair spray to turn yourself into the lovely Lucille Ball. Sailing Over a Cardboard Sea will walk you through the steps to getting this signature look.

12. Mary Poppins

These are the only nine items you need to be the ultimate Mary Poppins this Halloween.

13. Dia de los Muertos skeleton

Lots of colorful makeup can transform you into a Day of the Dead skeleton.

14. Cowgirl

These five items will leave you ready for the rodeo this Halloween. They can also make for a picnic in the park costume. Our tutorial will show you how to transform yourself.

15. Queen of England

Jeff Mindell Photography

Everyone will be saying "All hail the Queen" when you walk into the Halloween party in this costume and channel your inner Queen Elizabeth II.

16. Emojis

The whole family can be emojis this year with Hello, Wonderful's easy tutorial.

17. Strawberry

StudioDIY walks you through all the steps for making this costume, so you can be this adorable strawberry for Halloween.

18. Cupcake

It'll be a sweet Halloween, thanks to this DIY cupcake costume from All Thing's Alisa.

19. "Orange Is the New Black"

Grab these five items and you might be mistaken for a cast member of "Orange Is the New Black." This costume can also do double duty; if you switch out a few items, you can be a jack-o'-lantern too with the help of our tutorial.

20. Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster never looked so cute. You can make your very own Cookie Monster costume like blogger The Joy of Fashion.

21. Gumball machine

This gumball machine might look difficult to make, but YouTuber Haley Fletcher's tutorial will show you how to do it in a jiffy.

22. Magician

Six items and you'll be pulling all the tricks in this magician costume. Our tutorial will teach you how to put it together. The best part is, you can sub a few items to instantly be a "Game of Thrones" character, too.

23. Doughnut

Make your very own doughnut costume that looks quite similar to this one with the help of YouTuber Evette Rios' tutorial.

24. Pizza

You can make StudioDIY's pizza slice costume faster than you get an actual pizza delivered thanks to these step-by-step instructions.

25. Starbucks

YouTuber LaurDIY will walk you through making you very own Frappucino costume in her video tutorial.

26. Madeline

Throw it back to childhood in this Madeline costume as featured on Lookbook.nu with ideas on how to re-create the look for Halloween.

27. Waldo

Can't find a red striped shirt to rock the Waldo look? YouTuber Andrea's Choice has an easy DIY video tutorial that will show you how to make just about all the pieces at home.

28. Taco

Make your own taco costume with So So Happy's tutorial. It's super easy to make!

29. Russell from "Up"

FancyMade

Being Russell from the movie "Up" is actually quite easy as Fancy Made has step-by-step instructions for achieving the look on your own.

30. Flower Power

A flower power costume is really easy to pull off. All you need is to make a crown out of silk flowers, wear a little fringe, put on some booties and tout the powers of peace.

31. Cotton Candy

It takes just seven items and a bit of time to make blogger Aww, Sam's cotton candy costume.

32. Cactus

Be a neon lit up dancing cactus this Halloween with Shrimp Salad Circus' step-by-step instructions.

This article was originally published on Oct. 30, 2015 on TODAY.com.