We can't believe that Halloween is just one week away, but we're beyond thrilled to celebrate the holiday with ghostly festivities, spooky costumes and tasty treats.
Before we get too excited for the night of the 31st, we're making room to celebrate another Ambush Makeover with style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari.
This morning, Donna and Lori were picked from the plaza to join the style duo in the studio and both ladies were stunned that they were selected. Both of them have short hair so Licari was head-over-heels to show everyone how to style a short look for the fall season.
Check out the looks that had these lucky women overwhelmed with emotion.
Lori
This deserving grandmother arrived at the TODAY plaza this morning accompanied by her three kids and three grandkids. Her son happens to be a comedian in New York which gave her the perfect opportunity to take a trip to the city — and the perfect opportunity to stop by the show. Although she is a hairdresser herself, she was hesitant about cutting her hair until now.
BLACK CARDIGAN
Clara Sunwoo Twill Sweater Pocket Duster Cardigan
This twill duster cardigan is the perfect piece for temperamental weather. It incorporates a light look and feel, but will keep you warm thanks to the soft-knit composition.
A good black cardigan is a style staple that everyone should have in their closet. We're loving this one from Amazon — it has an impressive 4.3 star rating and comes in 30 striking colors and patterns.
TWISTED TOP
Clara Sunwoo Silver Lamé Twist Hem Top
Twist tops are the perfect way to add a unique characteristic to an otherwise basic shirt. This one from Clara Sunwoo pairs perfectly with a pair of black pants and can be worn in the office, on a dinner date or for a day of shopping in the city.
Banana Republic Luxespun Twisted T-Shirt
For a more affordable option that fits into the twist top trend, we have our sights set on the Luxespun Twisted T-Shirt. Currently, this practical piece is on sale for just $40!
SKINNY ANKLE JEANS
Chico's Girlfriend Ankle Jeans
These girlfriend jeans come in three size types (regular, tall and petite) and multiple sizes. Made with a cotton-blend material, they are bound to be comfortable all day long.
Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Skinny Jeans
Stuff We Love
Levi's bestselling jeans have over 3,500 reviews on Amazon and an incredible 4.5-star rating. One user says that they are comfortable and don't ride down when she moves around.
ANIMAL PRINT HEELS
Animal print is still in style which is why Martin loves this pair of pumps. Created with fit technology and a padded sock, they are just as comfortable as they are stylish.
Vocosi Pointed Toe Patent Pumps
This patent look will turn heads day and night. Plus, they come in 18 color options so you can have a pair for every day of the week!
SHAPEWEAR
Spanx High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Spanx has built up a strong following since the beginning and this style is one of the bestselling ones on the site.
Robert Matthew High-Waist Shaper Bodysuit
For a more affordable shapewear option, check out these ones from Robert Matthew. They start at only $19.99 and come in two versatile colors.
FLORAL EARRINGS
BaubleBar Primina Flower Drop Earrings
BaubleBar is known for bold statement earrings that grab attention with one look. This pair is vibrant, beautiful and can add a unique spin on a basic outfit.
Betsey Johnson Mixed Stone Flower Stud Earrings
Just because it's fall doesn't mean you should shy away from bright colors. Check out these flower stud earrings and pair them with office-wear or a casual styled outfit.
Donna
Our TODAY audience is full of dedicated viewers and Donna is no different. She and her friend hopped on a plane and flew to New York CIty specifically to visit the plaza for a chance to be featured in an Ambush Makeover — and now her dream is coming true!
As a busy schoolteacher, Donna doesn't have much time to focus on her style which is why she has worn her hair the same way for 20 years. Now, she'll have a whole new look to show her students.
BLACK JUMPSUIT
Eliza J Tulle Ruffle Stretch Crepe Jumpsuit
Eliza J has some stunning jumpsuits and this ruffle-sleeved one falls into the same category. We're also loving the jumpsuit trend as a spin on the iconic little black dress.
ROMWE Women's Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit
This ruffled-sleeve jumpsuit starts at just $16.99 and comes in nine colors. It looks great with flats, sleek heels or booties that are perfect for fall.
KITTEN HEELS
These kitten heel pumps are totally on-trend and are super comfortable. The chic calf-hair upper is timeless and likely to grab some well-deserved compliments.
Find these short heeled pumps in 20 colors and styles — ideal for holiday party season or for a DIY jungle cat Halloween costume.
VIBRANT EARRINGS
Vibrant fall colors are seen everywhere right now — even in these earrings! The gold color is striking and the pearls are extremely unique.
Red Coral And Cultured Pearl Dangle Earrings
These red coral earrings will give your entire outfit some spunk. They are made with sterling silver and look great with a sleek black outfit.
GOLD CUFF
Christina Greene Confetti Cuff
If the name isn't enough to grab your attention, the beautiful pearl detail is sure to do the trick. Though this cuff is a bit on the pricier side, it's made with real 18 karrat gold, and real turquoise, pearl and black onyx.
Panacea Mother-Of-Pearl Geo Cuff Bracelet
The modern twist on this mother of pearl cuff will provide a one-of-a-kind look to your outfit.
SHAPEWEAR
These soma shape shorts are comfortable and will last you for years. Find them in three colors for only $26.
Shapewear starting at under $10? Sign us up! This pair comes in black and tan, and buyers say that they are secure but not too tight.
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!