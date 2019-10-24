At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We can't believe that Halloween is just one week away, but we're beyond thrilled to celebrate the holiday with ghostly festivities, spooky costumes and tasty treats.

Before we get too excited for the night of the 31st, we're making room to celebrate another Ambush Makeover with style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari.

This morning, Donna and Lori were picked from the plaza to join the style duo in the studio and both ladies were stunned that they were selected. Both of them have short hair so Licari was head-over-heels to show everyone how to style a short look for the fall season.

Check out the looks that had these lucky women overwhelmed with emotion.

Lori

This deserving grandmother arrived at the TODAY plaza this morning accompanied by her three kids and three grandkids. Her son happens to be a comedian in New York which gave her the perfect opportunity to take a trip to the city — and the perfect opportunity to stop by the show. Although she is a hairdresser herself, she was hesitant about cutting her hair until now.

BLACK CARDIGAN

Clara Sunwoo Twill Sweater Pocket Duster Cardigan

This twill duster cardigan is the perfect piece for temperamental weather. It incorporates a light look and feel, but will keep you warm thanks to the soft-knit composition.

Long Knit Cardigan

A good black cardigan is a style staple that everyone should have in their closet. We're loving this one from Amazon — it has an impressive 4.3 star rating and comes in 30 striking colors and patterns.

TWISTED TOP

Clara Sunwoo Silver Lamé Twist Hem Top

Twist tops are the perfect way to add a unique characteristic to an otherwise basic shirt. This one from Clara Sunwoo pairs perfectly with a pair of black pants and can be worn in the office, on a dinner date or for a day of shopping in the city.

Banana Republic Luxespun Twisted T-Shirt

For a more affordable option that fits into the twist top trend, we have our sights set on the Luxespun Twisted T-Shirt. Currently, this practical piece is on sale for just $40!

SKINNY ANKLE JEANS

Chico's Girlfriend Ankle Jeans

These girlfriend jeans come in three size types (regular, tall and petite) and multiple sizes. Made with a cotton-blend material, they are bound to be comfortable all day long.

Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Skinny Jeans

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Levi's bestselling jeans have over 3,500 reviews on Amazon and an incredible 4.5-star rating. One user says that they are comfortable and don't ride down when she moves around.

ANIMAL PRINT HEELS

Sam Edelman Hazel Heels

Animal print is still in style which is why Martin loves this pair of pumps. Created with fit technology and a padded sock, they are just as comfortable as they are stylish.

Vocosi Pointed Toe Patent Pumps

This patent look will turn heads day and night. Plus, they come in 18 color options so you can have a pair for every day of the week!

SHAPEWEAR

Spanx High-Waisted Extended Length Short

Spanx has built up a strong following since the beginning and this style is one of the bestselling ones on the site.

Robert Matthew High-Waist Shaper Bodysuit

For a more affordable shapewear option, check out these ones from Robert Matthew. They start at only $19.99 and come in two versatile colors.

FLORAL EARRINGS

BaubleBar Primina Flower Drop Earrings

BaubleBar is known for bold statement earrings that grab attention with one look. This pair is vibrant, beautiful and can add a unique spin on a basic outfit.

Betsey Johnson Mixed Stone Flower Stud Earrings

Just because it's fall doesn't mean you should shy away from bright colors. Check out these flower stud earrings and pair them with office-wear or a casual styled outfit.

Donna

Our TODAY audience is full of dedicated viewers and Donna is no different. She and her friend hopped on a plane and flew to New York CIty specifically to visit the plaza for a chance to be featured in an Ambush Makeover — and now her dream is coming true!

As a busy schoolteacher, Donna doesn't have much time to focus on her style which is why she has worn her hair the same way for 20 years. Now, she'll have a whole new look to show her students.

BLACK JUMPSUIT

Eliza J Tulle Ruffle Stretch Crepe Jumpsuit

Eliza J has some stunning jumpsuits and this ruffle-sleeved one falls into the same category. We're also loving the jumpsuit trend as a spin on the iconic little black dress.

ROMWE Women's Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit

This ruffled-sleeve jumpsuit starts at just $16.99 and comes in nine colors. It looks great with flats, sleek heels or booties that are perfect for fall.

KITTEN HEELS

Sylvie Kitten Heel Pumps

These kitten heel pumps are totally on-trend and are super comfortable. The chic calf-hair upper is timeless and likely to grab some well-deserved compliments.

Calvin Klein Gabrianna Pump

Find these short heeled pumps in 20 colors and styles — ideal for holiday party season or for a DIY jungle cat Halloween costume.

VIBRANT EARRINGS

Atlantic Pearl Drop Earrings

Vibrant fall colors are seen everywhere right now — even in these earrings! The gold color is striking and the pearls are extremely unique.

Red Coral And Cultured Pearl Dangle Earrings

These red coral earrings will give your entire outfit some spunk. They are made with sterling silver and look great with a sleek black outfit.

GOLD CUFF

Christina Greene Confetti Cuff

If the name isn't enough to grab your attention, the beautiful pearl detail is sure to do the trick. Though this cuff is a bit on the pricier side, it's made with real 18 karrat gold, and real turquoise, pearl and black onyx.

Panacea Mother-Of-Pearl Geo Cuff Bracelet

The modern twist on this mother of pearl cuff will provide a one-of-a-kind look to your outfit.

SHAPEWEAR

Soma Smoothing Short

These soma shape shorts are comfortable and will last you for years. Find them in three colors for only $26.

Maidenform Boyshort Shapewear

Shapewear starting at under $10? Sign us up! This pair comes in black and tan, and buyers say that they are secure but not too tight.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!