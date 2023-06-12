Target is running a major men's sale just in time for Father's Day — styles start at $5

Still searching for the perfect (and affordable) Father's Day gift for June 18? It's not too late — in fact, there hasn't been a better time to score those hardworking dads you know the perfect styles to enjoy the summer ahead. This week, Target is running a major men's sale on all those warm weather essentials he needs for up to 30% off.

From everyday tees and shorts to summer must-haves like swimwear and golf polos, there's sure to be something he loves currently on sale. If you're worried about your gift arriving on time, the retailer also offers in-store pick-up and same-day delivery options, provided your local store has available stock.

We don't recommend waiting much longer to grab his gift! The sale wraps up on June 17, but we've seen that much-loved products often sell out during similar Target sales. Keep reading to shop our top 16 Father's Day picks from Target's summer men's sale.

Target Father's Day gifts on sale

Vibrant print season is in full swing! Pick from a variety of fun, summer-themed patterns in this flattering button-down short sleeve. He can easily pair it with his favorite everyday shorts and sandals.

These cargo shorts have multiple deep pockets and stretchy fabrication for a comfortable, flattering fit — making them the perfect, can't-lose gift for the guy who refuses to share his wishlist.

Let him rep his pride as the 'best dad ever' for under $10! There's nothing cheesy dads love more than cheesy t-shirts (and if you ask us, this one is honestly just heartwarming, too).

Face it — it's probably time he replaced his old (and maybe a little too loved) henley before the peak summer season begins. At this price, it's not a bad idea to even grab a few extras.

Chino shorts are a summer closet staple, and according to one reviewer, the perfect gift for her husband. "These are his go-to shorts every year. I’ve bought them for him in basically every color and fabric. They’ve lasted really well and go with everything."

A polo makes a great, affordable golf gift for a dad who spends his free time on the green. Pick from back, blue, peach or white striped options, which are all currently under $17.

If you're looking for an active gift, these stretch shorts are a great option due to their adjustable drawstring and stretchy fabric. According to the brand, these shorts are formulated with an odor-resistant, quick-drying treatment.

There's no such thing as owning too many tees. With over 9,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating average, it's safe to say this is a customer-favorite fit. There are an impressive 21 colors to choose from, so you can mix and match to create a set or just find the color his wardrobe has been lacking.

Made with spandex and a mesh liner, these swim shorts will give the ultimate comfort during long beach days or time spent at the poolside. According to the brand, the UPF 50+ fabric also protects from the harsh sun rays.

With over 800 reviewers and a 4.6-star average rating, these mesh shorts are a customer favorite. Many reviewers praised the lightweight and breathable feel, and according to one purchaser they're "not only good for workouts but also on lazy days when you want to wear some shorts at home or while you're out on a quick errand."

Reviewers are raving about this rash guard swim shirt, with one saying that it not only protects from the sun but "holds up to tons of swimming pool chlorine and tons of washing machine cycles."

With these hybrid swim shorts, he can hop straight from the waves to a sunset dinner without needing to change. Easily pair it with a button-down or a t-shirt for an effortless summer 'fit.

If he prefers a more casual look, opt for these pull-on shorts as an affordable and functional gift this year. They come in a wide range of colors, and during the men's sale are just under $18!

Know a stylish guy who could use a pop of color in his wardrobe? Not only is this shirt fashionable and lightweight, but you can pick from a variety of different patterns and prints to find the perfect match for him — plus, it's currently under $17.

Elevate his swim closet by opting for a bright, tropical print this season. These trunks feature an adjustable waistband, two pockets and a built-in boxer liner for extra comfort.

For only $5, you can effortlessly refresh his closet basics with this comfortable fitted tank top. It's easily styled on its own, tucked in or as a layering piece for button-downs or his favorite jean jacket.

