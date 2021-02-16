This hydrating mist toner is like a tall drink of water for my face

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Winter weather paired with dry skin is never a good match. During the cold months, I feel no matter how much moisturizer I slather onto my face it still ends up being dry and flaky. As someone who loves keeping up with the latest beauty trends, I have been itching to test out a hydrating facial toner.

After doing some digging, I found a facial toner spray that, according to the brand, is sold every 40 seconds: Sukin’s Hydrating Mist Toner. The brand boasts its moisturizing benefits and ease of use, so I decided to test out just how hydrating and simple this toner truly is.

For a week straight, I used it mornings and nights right after I washed my face — and oh did it make a difference. After a couple of sprays, my face feels refreshed almost instantly. It’s super lightweight and even has a hint of fragrance that isn’t too overbearing. The consistency is like water and doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue. My skin also immediately soaks it up making it a quick and easy step to add into my beauty regimen. Once that’s done, I apply moisturizer, and my skin is happy and balanced all day.

With sensitive skin, I'm super conscious about what I put on my face. But after learning more about the product, I wasn’t worried. The toner is made with all-natural vegan ingredients including chamomile and rosewater to help soothe any redness and cool my skin (no alcohol was used either!). The brand also aims to be as sustainable as possible and uses recycled materials in their packaging.

Still not sure whether to take my word for it? It has almost 600 verified five-star ratings on Amazon (out of almost 800), and here's what one of those reviewers had to say: “Absolutely love this mist toner! It can be worn under or over makeup, moisturizer, sunblock, etc. it does exactly as promised, which as we all know is a rarity in the beauty product world.”

