The holiday countdown is officially on! That means decking your halls with festive decor and searching for the best gifts and stocking stuffers for your loved ones has become a top priority. It goes without saying that gift giving during the holidays is a lot of work. But finding useful stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds can be especially difficult since they are just learning to communicate their wants and needs.

When shopping for stocking fillers for toddlers, games, toys and books that pique their curiosity will always be a hit. Necessities like hats and gloves are also good options since they provide your tot with items that they’ll be able to use throughout the next year.

If you’re searching for the best stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds and don’t know where to begin, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with age-appropriate gifts that will engage their senses, spark their imagination, and give them opportunities to develop and grow.

Stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds under $10 | Stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds under $25 | Splurge-worthy stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds

Stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds under $10

Your 3-year-old will love learning to read from this Bluey board book. Made with durable cardboard pages, it is designed to withstand the wear and tear of a toddler's touch while providing educating entertainment.

Little "PAW Patrol" fans will enjoy having this fun and handy flashlight at their fingertips. Designed with a shatterproof lens and durable handle, it provides soft lighting for adventurous tots who love to explore outdoors or in the house.

Little ones at this age love putting bandages on their "boo boos." Tuck this tin, filled with 48 ice cream themed bandages, into their Christmas stocking so they can make themselves feel "all better" whenever they want.

Curious 3-year-olds will love seeing the world through these GeoSafari binoculars. They allow them to see the world around them magnified, allowing them to discover things in their backyard, park or playground.

This board book is a great stocking stuffer for 3-year-olds. It features 26 colorful career paths to inspire and encourage young minds.

Stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds under $25

This set of scavenger hunt cards will keep your 3-year-old occupied as they toddle around the house. Held together by a plastic ring, each provides an item for them to search for and find, providing hours of fun.

Superhero loving 3-year-olds are going to have a blast wearing these cozy Spidey slippers. They feature an easy slip-on style, cushioned footbed and slip-resistant outsole for safe wear.

Start introducing your 3-year-old to Legos with this cool construction set from the brand. With it, you get a push-along truck, push-along toy excavator, a boulder and two construction workers.

These interactive toys offer a handheld scavenger hunt, making it the perfect stocking stuffer for busy minds that are still developing their fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities. With this order, you’ll receive a pack of two characters, each with 25 hidden objects to find inside.

Fill your little one's stocking with this healthier version of fruit snacks from YumEarth. These organic treats are free of top allergens and contain no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or GMOs for worry-free snacking.

If you have a little entertainer in your household, this karaoke microphone is the perfect stocking stuffer. It's loaded with 15 classic songs like the "ABCs," "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star," "Wheels on the Bus," and features Bluetooth connection so you can play their own music from apps like Spotify, YouTube or Apple Music.

Your 3-year-old will stay warm and look so adorable in this The North Face trapper hat with bear ears. It's made of soft materials and comes in four different colors for your selection.

Splurge-worthy stocking stuffers for 3-year-olds

Get your toddler excited about brushing their teeth with this cute electric toothbrush. It comes with two U-shaped brush heads to cover hard to reach teeth along with two standard brushes that are made of soft materials. There's also a timer to make sure they're brushing long enough.

Let your little one explore being behind the lens with this kids camera that features both photo and video capabilities. It comes with a 2.4-inch screen, flip-up lens and tabletop tripod/selfie stick so they can take photos and video from all angles.

These comfortable booties from Bombas look good and will feel even better on your 3-year-old's feet. They feature warm sherpa interior to keep your toddler cozy and come with sole grips to keep them safe as they run around the house during the holidays.

How adorable are these baby Ugg boots? They're a bit pricey but definitely worth it. Gift baby with a pair of the trendy footwear to keep them warm and comfy all winter long.