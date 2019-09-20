At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Remember those $30 jeans that everyone fell in love with? Well, they've been restocked and now is your chance to get them! Actress Sofía Vergara launched a size-inclusive clothing line at Walmart earlier this year and people loved it.

They loved it so much that the jeans sold out just weeks after launch, which the brand says generated a waitlist over 5,000 people long. Here are a few styles to keep your eye on from the Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara collection.

The fringed hem on these jeans gives them a unique look. Pair them with any of the latest fall shoe trends to dress them up or down! You can now also get them in a dark wash and a black wash.

This bestselling pair feature a lace-up detail along the side that make these jeans stand out from the rest. While originally only available in a light wash, they are now available for preorder in a medium wash or a black wash.

There's nothing like a good boyfriend jean. And for just under $28, this distressed pair is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. They come in a lighter wash and are distressed around and above the knee.

These light-wash jeans feature a gold strip along the outer seam, giving it a pop of color. It's an easy way to spice up your outfit without putting in much effort.

The ankle of these jeans is what separates them from the rest. They feature an asymmetrical hem that is frayed on the inside. They come in a medium wash and are available in all sizes.

Don't underestimate the power of having a solid black skinny jean in your wardrobe. For $22.50, you can't go wrong.

Wide-leg jeans are back this year! Stay on trend with these medium- to dark-wash jeans for under $30. They are currently available in all sizes.

For more denim favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!