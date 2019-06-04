At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Earlier this year, actress Sofía Vergara released an affordable clothing line at Walmart — the clothes were trendy, affordable and pretty size-inclusive. And from the looks of it, people have been really into it!

"These styles sold out just weeks after launch," the brand shared. Since then, the jeans racked up a waitlist of over 5,000 people and were finally re-released on June 1.

The jeans are all stretchy, totally on-trend and under $30! It doesn't get much better than that. Here are Walmart's bestselling styles from the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara collection.

1. Sofia Skinny Lace-Up Sides Mid Rise Ankle Jean, $30, Walmart

This trendy pair of light wash denim features a fun "lace-up" detail on the side, easily setting them apart from the other jeans in your wardrobe.

2. Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Soft Stretch Ankle Jean, $23, Walmart

If you're a fan of stretch in your denim (and come on, who isn't) then you should try these soft stretch ankle jeans. They come in both medium and light wash and they are meant to be super comfortable.

3. Melisa High Waist Stretch Flare Jean, $28, Walmart

For those who prefer a flare silhouette instead of skinny jeans, these high-waisted pants might be just what you need. They have a cool boho-chic vibe that works for summertime.

4. Rosa Curvy High Waist Ripped Hem Ankle Jean, $25, Walmart

Ankle jeans are perfect to wear with heels or sandals. And these ones feature a distressed hem, which is very on trend right now.

5. Sofia Skinny Destructed Mid Rise Ankle Jeans, $25, Walmart

Similar to the pair above, these skinny jeans also feature a frayed hem around the ankle. They come in a medium wash and have small rips in the knees.

6. Veronica Destructed Cuffed Straight High Waist Jean, $28, Walmart

This style definitely seems to be one of the most popular— many sizes are already sold out since the re-launch! They aren't too tight, but they're still flattering and stylish. Perfect for summer barbecues or weekend hangouts.

7. Paula Soft Stretch Knit Denim Jogger, $27, Walmart

Available in sizes XS to XXL, this denim jogger is another must-have for your wardrobe. The style is available in a medium and dark wash and the best part about them is the comfy drawstring waist!

