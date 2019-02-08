Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 8, 2019, 7:53 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

Actress Sofía Vergara just released a new clothing collection at Walmart. The line has a focus on size-inclusive denim, but it also includes a variety of graphic T-shirts.

Vergara shared that the collection was inspired by the most confident women in her family who taught her to be proud, loud and bold. "Each piece is named after an exceptional lady in my life whom I adore, including my mom, cousins, nieces and aunts," she told TODAY. "They all are beautiful, sexy, fun and stylish. They represent trendy women of all sizes, styles and ages."

And speaking of women of all sizes, the collection is not only affordable (everything is under $40), but it is size-inclusive as well. Most items run in XS to 3XL and the pants run in sizes 0 to 20.

She felt it was important to have a wide size range so women of all shapes and proportions could wear cool, flattering, affordable looks that make them feel beautiful. "Sometimes, in different stages of your life, your own body changes, and you always need to embrace it and work with what you’ve got," Vergara said.

She also shared her own insecurities.

"I remember feeling insecure in my early teens because I was very scrawny. I hated my skinny legs, I wanted curves like my friends. Then my boobs came out full throttle, and I became so self-conscious I begged my mom for breast reduction surgery that, of course, I didn’t get. In my mid-twenties, a modeling agency said I was 'too plump' and needed to lose some weight. I ended up learning that you need to love yourself no matter what."

Now, we love how Sofía not only embraces her own beauty, but is also working to inspire others to do the same. "Growing up in a family of strong Colombian women, I was raised to be proud of who I am — inside and out — and I want to help women of all shapes and sizes achieve this same confidence," she added.

The line has everything you need to kick off your spring wardrobe from trendy denim joggers to fun T-shirt designs. Here are eight of our favorite picks from the collection.

1. Marianella Soft Stretch Washed Denim Jacket, $32, Walmart

We love a good denim jacket. This light wash layering piece is perfect for spring.

2. Sofía Skinny Studded Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean, $30, Walmart

These dark skinny jeans feature a fun studded eye embellishment on the front near the ankle. They are mid-rise and ankle-length.

3. Margarita Side Laced Stretch Denim Pencil Skirt, $25, Walmart

This pencil skirt has a cute lace design on the side for some extra flare. It is made of a stretch denim fabric for extra comfort.

4. Evil Eye Short Sleeve V-Neck Graphic T-Shirt, $15, Walmart

The evil eye is a common design element used in Vergara's collection. It is a symbol of good luck, strength and protection.

5. Paula Soft Stretch Knit Denim Jogger, $27, Walmart

These medium wash denim joggers have a comfortable draw string and they're made from a soft stretch denim. They can easily be dressed up or dressed down.

6. One Shoulder Wrap Top, $27, Walmart

This stylish one shoulder top is made of a stretch knit fabric. It has a stripe print with a cute bow at the waist.

7. Sofía Skinny Pinstripe Mid Rise Ankle Jean, $27, Walmart

These pinstripe pants are perfect for the office or a day on the town. They are fashionable and comfortable with a skinny, but stretchy fit.

8. Open Back Sweatshirt, $30, Walmart

This simple sweatshirt comes in white, black, coral, grey and light blue. It's made of a French terry fabric and it features a sassy v-shaped open in the back.

