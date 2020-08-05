Hate chores? This bestselling gadget makes washing dishes a breeze

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
While the process of cooking might be enjoyable in its own right, the dishes waiting in the sink afterward are never as fun to clean up.
Even if you happen to have a dishwasher, it's not always the most practical option for washing just a few dishes that can easily be done by hand. But if you dread the thought of applying some elbow grease after whipping up dinner, we found a gadget that can help make the process more efficient.
This two-in-one soap dispenser was designed with multitasking in mind. It stores both your dish soap and sponge, and features a unique push-down pump mechanism that applies the perfect amount of soap. With over 1,300 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, we had to try it ourselves to see if it really helps tackle those piles of silverware in the sink.
Albayrak Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder
It's easy to assemble
The dispenser is easy to put together and arrives in three parts that are all made of plastic, so it won't rust or wear easily. We were pleasantly surprised to find that it even comes with an extra pump and its own sponge, which has held up pretty well in terms of scrubbing power and quality.
Since it is a tiny-but-mighty gadget, it doesn't take up a lot of sacred counter space and also eliminates the need to keep out a clunky bottle of dish soap. Rather than relying on a pocket to store dry sponges in, the dispenser holds them in a secure plastic tray that prevents the sponge from falling in the sink.
Instead of pouring soap onto the sponge (and likely using more than you need), the dispenser is designed to pump out just enough soap into the sponge to make it through your dishwashing routine. This way, you end up wasting less soap and saving both time and money on refills.
It makes dishwashing less of a chore
The best part about this unique tool may be that it simply makes the dishwashing process time-efficient. It breaks the cycle of rinsing, opening up the bottle, pouring out too much soap and then having to repeat the entire process. Instead, it only requires one hand to press on the dispenser, leaving you with enough soap to finish washing the dishes.
With just one pump, we found that the soap lathered extremely well and was foamy enough to coat a few dishes completely in suds — in fact, the dishes looked and felt cleaner than usual. Once all the dishes are clean, you can simply place the sponge in the tray and walk away without worrying about it falling back into the sink or making a mess on the counter.
Whether you simply love useful kitchen gadgets or are looking to spend the least amount of time in the kitchen as possible, this innovative find can help make dishwashing something to look forward to, rather than avoid.
