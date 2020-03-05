From problem to passion project: How 1 woman is changing the hair color industry

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

"She Made It," hosted by the 3rd Hour of TODAY, features incredible women who worked hard to achieve their goals. This morning, TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin sat down with Maidson Reed CEO and founder, Amy Errett, a woman who turned a problem into a passion project.

Errett didn't expect to start a company focused on creating high-performance hair color and care products, but when she realized the world of hair color was too complicated, she wanted to change it.

Errett's journey to Madison Reed is a personal one. She was sent to the store to pick up hair color for her wife, Clare. Fueled by curiosity, she bought 60 boxes of hair color in an effort to do some experimentation. Upon opening each box she realized they all included the same instructions: Open a window before you start.

"I thought to myself, 'How ironic that in the course of wanting to make yourself beautiful you're going to be tortured during the process,'" Errett joked.

That very moment was the start of something much bigger. She began her journey by researching the $15 billion dollar hair color market and set out to make a change.

In 2013, she created Madison Reed, a company named after her daughter, that provided at-home hair color kits directly to customers.

The launch didn't come without issues and she was met with criticism. "They were like, 'You're crazy. You can't sell hair color online. You can't use technology,'" Errett said of her doubters.

Now, seven years later, Madison Reed has sold over 5.5 million boxes of product and has successfully reinvented the world of women's hair coloring.

"There's an identity that you have in your hair color," Errett told Martin. "When it looks amazing you're on top of the world. And that's what we're here for."

The brand's mission is to provide luxurious hair products made with quality ingredients that adhere to strict safety standards.

If you're not sure where to start, the site provides a quiz that helps you find the perfect hair product to fit your needs. It asks questions like your hair-coloring skill level, skin tone, eye color and current coloring methods. The result is a "perfect match" curation of products that you can purchase directly from the site. And if you'd rather leave the hair treatment up to the professionals, you can visit a Madison Reed salon near you.

This multi-tonal hair color is crafted for all hair types. The formula includes keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract, which will leave hair feeling healthy and shiny.

Need a little more time between full treatments? This root touch-up will cover your grays and works in just 10 minutes.

Protect your hair from color-fading UV rays with this shampoo and conditioner set. It's formulated to create long-lasting shine and packed with nutrients to maintain your gorgeous color.

You won't find any ammonia or harsh odors in this highlight kit. This easy-to-use product creates natural-looking highlights and reduces unwanted yellow or brass tones to enhance luster.

Long gone are the days of tearing through your hair to detangle and smooth. This brush is designed with flexible bristles painlessly detangle your locks.

