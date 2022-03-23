This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is in the air — and ‘tis the season for a reset, whether that means refreshing your wardrobe, elevating your skin care routine or updating your home with some new outdoor decor. An unexpected destination to score all of the above? Sam's Club. The warehouse club retailer may be best known for selling bulk groceries, but it's also a great place to shop for — and save on — beauty products, home deco, tech and more. And now is a particularly good time to check out the selection for yourself: Sam's Club is running its Instant Savings Event now through April 10, which means Sam's Club members can take advantage of hundreds of markdowns across categories.

Whether it’s vintage-style string lights that jazz up a patio or wireless Sony earbuds that make a 72-degree jog even better, these Sam's Club deals are worth checking out. Click the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to shop all 19 deals.

Sam's Club home and kitchen deals

This mug is — first things first — huge. The 50-once capacity is designed to you hydrated all day, and it's vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold up to 36 hours. We also like that this mug comes in fun, bright colors and has a three-in-one lid that allows for sipping (wine at the park!), drinking (iced tea on the road!) or gulping (water after your workout!).

A quality cast iron skillet is your best friend in the kitchen, but it can be a costly investment. This two-piece set is a steal at less than $23. The enamel interior means that no additional seasoning is required. The two sizes — a nine-inch and a 13-inch — mean you'll be able to whip up everything from scrambled eggs to stir fry. Details like a pour spout on either side, long-lasting heat retention and rich colors make these pans special additions to your cookware collection.

With warmer weather finally here, consider brightening up your patio, balcony or yard with these Honeywell string lights. The soft, warm glow of the filament LED bulbs turn any outdoor space into a cozy garden party. Coated in tough rubber, these lights will withstand seasonal rain, according to the brand. They’ve also been designed to use less energy than other string lights, so you won’t feel bad about chatting late into the night under the stars.

With spring weather comes allergy season, so you may have considered investing in some allergen filters for your home. These filters have three-in-one trapping technology that attracts and catches particles like viruses, pet dander or pollen, filtering only clean air out, according to the brand.

This top-selling air fryer from PowerXL is another indispensable kitchen accessory. Air fryers can make just about everything tastier and easier: chicken nuggets for the kids, shrimp and vegetables, homemade veggie chips, the list goes on. This fryer comes with eight cooking presets for different types of dishes, and with its eight-quart basket, you’ll be able to get seven servings out of just one cooking cycle. It's perfect for spring entertaining.

With so many of us still working at least part-time from home, having an ergonomically-designed office chair is invaluable. Snag this one for less than $100 during the Instant Savings Event. The adjustable arm rests are designed to prevent shoulder strain, while the curved chair back offers lumbar support. Customize the chair to your ideal comfort levels with adjustable tension and tilt controls.

This fully automatic pasta maker can help you make pasta that rivals your favorite Italian restaurant. The nifty machine does all the work for you by mixing, kneading and churning out homemade penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle and more. The “& Beyond” part means that you can also use this machine to make juices and frozen desserts with the included attachments.

Good knives are one of the main kitchen accessories worth splurging on. Ninja Foodie’s NeverDull knife set is forged from German stainless steel that’s rust-resistant and razor-sharp for even the toughest chopping jobs. Each handle’s ergonomic, chef-approved design ensures the knife fits comfortably in your hand.

Maybe it’s the spring cleaning effect, but there’s something about this season that makes us want to change things up a bit. These picture-hanging strips are easy ways to help you reinvigorate a space, and they’re particularly great for renters since they don’t leave holes or marks on the walls. Hang new art, mirrors, wooden letters or dry erase boards on pretty much any surface, from painted walls to cinder blocks.

Sam's Club's Instant Savings Event is an ideal time to stock up on essentials. This powerful dish spray cuts through grease and gets into those hard-to-reach spots on cheese graters and water bottles. It’s also handy for presoaking pans after big meals. Reviewers say it's great for removing baked-on grease.

Sam's Club beauty deals

We've all gotten caught without sunscreen only to find ourselves overpaying for a bottle at the drugstore. Gear up for summer by restocking your sunblock arsenal now. This value pack includes three aerosol spray bottles from Banana Boat for less than $14.

Few face washes beat CeraVe’s dermatologist-recommended daily cleanser. Fragrance-free, paraben-free and soap-free, this cult-favorite beauty product won’t dry out your skin or clog pores. Hyaluronic acid keeps skin’s natural moisture intact, and ceramides restore your skin’s natural barrier that locks moisture in, according to the brand.

This shampoo is free of all those additives — no paraben, dyes or mineral oils. Decadent coconut milk and avocado enrich and replenish dry, damaged hair. This formula is also safe for color-treated hair. During the Instant Savings Event, you can save $5 when you buy two bottles.

This Olay body wash is supercharged with retinol and vitamin B3 complex that provides deep hydration. Like a mini spa treatment, this rich body wash offers luxurious lathering and will leave your skin feeling pampered.

This isn't your typical moisturizer. Beyond offering hydration, it doubles as a sunscreen and is formulated with vitamins and antioxidants to help even out your skin tone, according to the brand.

You know the famous red jar. Olay’s Micro-Sculpting Cream is designed to diminish wrinkles and fine lines, beginning from the first day you use it. The ingredients — including vitamin B3, amino-peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants — work together to hydrate skin and reduce dullness for a fresher, younger look, according to the brand.

Sam's Club tech deals

Wireless headphones are truly the best. You can go for a run or move around your kitchen listening to podcasts, not having to worry about cumbersome wires getting tangled. These Sony headphones are made small, light and sweat-proof with a 10-hour battery life so you can wear them all day.

Save yourself the time and frustration of dealing with sticky, difficult-to-cut plastic wrap. FoodSaver’s food preservation system seals for long-term preservation in the freezer or short-term leftovers. The air-tight sealing is designed to keep food fresh up to five times longer in the fridge and pantry than typical storage methods, according to the brand. Four custom settings ensure that fragile baked goods are protected or that your meat is marinated well in minutes.

Party on the patio! This bluetooth speaker boasts dynamic sound and up to 100 hours of playtime. The 270-degree sound means that music plays out of the front, left and right parts of the speaker for all-encompassing song play. The water-resistant exterior means you can jam out poolside, and a wired mic offers many a karaoke opportunity.

