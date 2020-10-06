Rachel Brosnahan shares the affordable beauty products in her self-care routine

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Unlike her character Midge in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Rachel Brosnahan prefers to keep her beauty routine simple, quick and easy. In fact, rather than putting on a signature red lip as she would on set, Brosnahan has opted to go makeup-free these last few months and indulge in her beauty routine as a form of self-care.

We've all been spending more time at home lately, and Brosnahan says this has allowed her to take a little more time with her morning routine — even with products that she's been using for the past few years. She partnered with Cetaphil last year — a brand she's used since she was a teenager — and has found new ways to treat her skin with the products she has relied on for the last decade.

The reason she's stuck with the same brand for so long? Like many things in life, a mother's advice is never wrong.

"My mom introduced me to Cetaphil and taught me the greatest skin care lesson I've ever learned which is 'less is more.'" Brosnahan told Shop TODAY. "It’s made such a huge difference for my skin."

Brosnahan told us she's been using this time at home to rediscover some of her old favorites.

"Usually I’m an 'alarm-five-minutes-before-I-have-to-be-out-the-door' person, so I’ve enjoyed using my skin care routine as a form of self-care during this time and taking the time with it," Brosnahan told us.

But what exactly has she been using to treat herself and her skin? She's coupled some of her go-to Cetaphil products with a few beauty indulgences — and she shared her secrets with us below!

Brosnahan's skin care essentials

1. To Combat Maskne: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths

Wearing a mask, though crucial, might not be kind to everyone's skin — and Brosnahan says she's been taking a number of steps to help combat the irritation that's followed.

"As someone with really sensitive skin, it definitely caused somewhat of a challenge, some irritation and definitely my fair share of 'maskne,'" she said. "I appreciate that we’re all in that new adventure together."

She's always kept Cetaphil's cleansing wipes in her bag, but they're now more important than ever. "I had not yet been able to figure out how to ease the irritation underneath a mask and it made a huge difference for me," she said. "So I’ve been using these cleansing wipes, if I have a mask on all day, probably every couple of hours."

In addition to staying makeup-free and giving her skin a quick wipe every couple of hours, Brosnahan also changes her mask frequently throughout the day.

2. Full Body Hydration: Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

"One of the things that I have loved is getting out of the shower and using body creams," Brosnahan told us. "Cetaphil has this really, really soft, luxurious feeling body cream, and just taking a minute to cover my whole body and give myself a little massage has been a really welcomed form of self-care."

3. To Remove Makeup: Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Remover

Though she hasn't had to get in full glam on a daily basis, Brosnahan says she opts for Cetaphil's makeup remover in order to take off any eye makeup and lipstick that she might throw on.

3. For a Fresh Face: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Brosnahan opts for this cleanser to keep her skin feeling clean and fresh on a daily basis, and shared a surprising hack on exactly how to use it.

"If I'm using it in the morning, I like to use it without water — I only learned in the last year or two that you can use it that way for it to be even more gentle," she said. "At night though, if I’ve had a full face of makeup, I’ll use it with water."

She also added that using it without water helps leave her skin "even more moisturized and bright and dewy."

4. To Keep Her Face Hydrated: Cetaphil Healthy Glow Cream

With the changing of seasons, Brosnahan says she's using a heavier moisturizer.

"I’ve been using the Cetaphil Healthy Glow Daily Cream, which helps my skin hold onto hydration for up to 48 hours," she said.

The cream is also formulated with hyaluronic acid and other skin-loving ingredients such as vitamin E and B5 that work to soothe dehydrated skin.

Brosnahan's self-care favorites

At night, Brosnahan indulges in some self-care by using a sheet mask, and the SK-II treatment mask is just one option she's been reaching for. The cult-favorite beauty product is suitable for most skin types — including sensitive skin like Brosnahan's — and can be used twice a week in order to boost moisture and skin texture.

Brosnahan has also been loving this sheet mask from Joanna Vargas that calms the skin by alleviating redness. The sheet mask is available in a pack of five and gets to work in just 15 minutes.

Another recent purchase for Brosnahan is this serum from Caudalie that can be applied in the mornings to hydrate the skin. The paraben-free formula is suitable for all skin types and also works to improve the appearance of dark spots.

Brosnahan loves this gold sculpting bar from Jillian Dempsey, especially when used over a face mask.

"It helps wake up your face and de-puff ... I love that thing — it feels crazy, but I love it," Brosnahan said.

The 24-karat gold bar vibrates, giving your face a "mini massage," while relaxing facial muscles and toning the skin.

Brosnahan is a natural blonde but went back to being a brunette while at home and gushed that she uses this cult-favorite to restore her locks. "I have naturally really curly hair too and I’ve found that it really helps because otherwise my hair gets really dry," she told us.

