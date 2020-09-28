Model Hunter McGrady told us the beauty must-haves she carries at all times

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Hunter McGrady is determined to make sure that every woman feels represented by the fashion industry, and it's something the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been working towards her entire career.

“Inclusion is something that I am so incredibly passionate about. I will scream it from the rooftops and I will not stop until I feel like everyone is represented," she told TODAY.

The model has been an advocate for body positivity for years, and she personally understands how some women feel excluded from the fashion conversation.

”I've been a size 2 through 18 and everything in between. I felt and I do still feel like there is such a lack of representation for plus-size women," she said. "Personally, I'm still not able to shop at brick-and-mortar stores; my whole shopping experience is online."

After partnering with QVC earlier this year to launch her very own size-inclusive clothing line, McGrady is teaming up with the company once again for its first body positivity summit, "QVC Presents: Inclusively You, Powered by Create & Cultivate.”

The free virtual event, which takes place on Sept. 29, will feature several expert panels and talks from McGrady herself and other fashion and beauty industry experts like Mally Roncal, Carmindy and Renée Greenstein (you can register for it here).

Shop TODAY caught up with McGrady in advance of the event and picked her brain on everything from her fashion and beauty must-haves to how quarantine has affected her self-care routine.

On how quarantine has influenced her beauty routine

We've all been spending a lot more time at home lately, and many of us have been relaxing our makeup routines. As it turns out, McGrady has been taking a similar approach to quarantine and has been focusing more on skin care.

"I have been taking up masking. I feel like it's something that’s kind of my self-care time," she said, revealing that she tries to do a face mask twice a week.

The model has also been giving her hair a much-needed break from heat styling and has been thrilled to see the results. "My natural curls are coming back!" she said.

The 27-year-old has also been treating herself to gel manicures at home with the help of a UV light she recently picked up.

"I'm saving money, learning how to do it myself and am getting better and better," she said. "It’s a nice way to decompress."

Still, McGrady admits that she has also been taking advantage of all this extra free time to have fun with makeup every now and then.

"I have definitely been experimenting with different lip looks and wore a blue eye shadow the other day," she said. "With all this extra time at home, you can have fun with your makeup and hair and try something that maybe you wouldn’t necessarily commit to outside of the house."

On her fashion line with QVC

Garments that combine fashion and function rank high on McGrady's list of favorite things, and you'll find tons of those in her clothing line with QVC, All Worthy. With cooler weather upon us, the model is psyched to rock some of the new styles from her fall collection. Here are a few of her favorite pieces:

"I'm working from home still and want to feel comfortable," she told us. "This is the perfect sweater to wrap yourself up in at home but something you can still wear out."

"Long gone are the days of having to be uncomfortable while looking fabulous. I love these faux leather leggings because they make you feel really put together," she said.

"I'm so excited to break out my faux-suede coat. It's this gorgeous coat we designed with faux fur around the trim," she said. "Its kind of an ode to the '70s and is just so fabulous."

McGrady's beauty must-haves

Over time, McGrady has realized just how important daily sun care is, and sticking with her routine is a lot easier thanks to this gem.

"I'm such a huge fan and have used this for years," she told us. "It's nice to put on and it doesn’t feel sticky or greasy. I think a lot of people are thinking 'We’re inside, we don’t need to wear a sunscreen.' I just saw my dermatologist and she said even if you’re by a window, you're still getting these UV rays and it's so important to still wear an SPF, even if we’re inside."

This nighttime serum hydrates and infuses skin with anti-aging benefits with the help of vitamin B3 and a retinol complex.

"If you're in the sun a lot, it's so important to use a retinol," she said. "I recently added this retinol to my skin care routine and it has been a huge game changer for me in terms of keeping my skin hydrated and renewed."

These days, McGrady is gravitating towards multitasking makeup that saves her time, like this creamy, hydrating duo that offers medium to full coverage and a matte finish.

"I first learned about Mally when I was watching QVC and studying before I was going on the show," she told us. "This foundation and concealer duo is so easy to put on and it's so easy to throw it in your bag."

Whether you wear it alone or over lipstick, this conditioning oil is perfect for adding a pop of color and necessary hydration. "It's the best thing ever because I don’t typically love a lipstick but it's nourishing," McGrady said.

Like many of us, McGrady always makes sure to keep a hand sanitizer in her bag before she heads out of the house. The model is currently loving this pocket-sized gel that cleans and conditions hands with the help of sweet almond and marula oil.

Lip balm is a must for this supermodel, so she always keeps this hydrating wonder in her bag. The vegan balm can be used all day long and also doubles as an overnight lip mask. Plus, it has a delightful vanilla flavor!

When she wants her style to go the distance, McGrady spritzes a bit of this humidity-blocking spray to lock in hold and texture. "I live on the East Coast, so during summer this is a savior for me," she said.

McGrady has fallen for Ouai hair products and breaks out this deep conditioning mask from the brand when her locks need a boost. "'My hair is always getting styled with heat and a lot of product. This mask restores my hair and gets rid of that dull, damaged look,” she said.

Over time, McGrady has picked up plenty of hairstyling skills of her own and she swears by this curling wand for times when she has to be her own glam squad. "It's amazing because it comes with three wands, so you can get anything from a medium to a larger curl,” she said.

As a model, McGrady knows her way around false eyelashes and she's a huge fan of this affordable brand. "These are my favorite lashes. They're tried and true and feel so fabulous," she said.

