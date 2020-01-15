Rachel Brosnahan suffers for her art.

The star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” appeared on “The Late Late Show” Monday night and told host James Corden that she got hurt from wearing corsets to help maintain the look the show, which takes place in the ‘50s, tries to give off.

“I actually kind of got a corset-related injury,” the actress, 29, said. “We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can’t really take very many breaths,” she explained to Corden. “And I think I wasn’t breathing a lot and I was a little bit constrained and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit and I can’t take super deep breaths anymore.”

“Oh my goodness,” fellow guest RuPaul said in response.

Brosnahan wants everyone to know it’s not as bad as it may sound.

Brosnahan admits she hurt her ribs while wearing a corset on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Amazon

“It’s really fine, guys,” she said as the audience laughed. “Champagne problems.”

Brosnahan is in good company when it comes to actresses who've endured the struggle of wearing a costume while in character. Emma Stone had to squeeze into one while shooting the 2018 film, "The Favourite," which takes place in the 16th century.

"Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through," Stone said while appearing on "The Graham Norton Show." “For the first month, I couldn’t breathe."

Kim Kardashian West also wore a corset underneath her "wet" dress when she attended the Met Gala last year.

"I have never felt pain like that in my life," she told WSJ Magazine.