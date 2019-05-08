Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 2:37 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

This year's Met Gala theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which left the red carpet covered with over-the-top looks and exaggerated styles.

And, in the case of Kim Kardashian West, nearly unbelievable proportions, too.

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star arrived to the celebrated event dripping in crystals as part of a wet look design created for her by the master of runway camp, Thierry Mugler.

But the impressive effect of her shiny silicone-and-organza dress, glossy hair and moist-looking makeup isn't the part that still has people buzzing two days later.

Instead, it's the emphasis that work of art put on her figure, and now Kardashian West has revealed how she achieved that barley-there waist in a video for Vogue.

Mugler, who's work for Kardashian West marked the first time he's designed for his House of Mugler in 20 years, enlisted famed corset maker Mr. Pearl to fit the star with a body-cinching undergarment.

Several sets of hands could be seen pulling the laces as tightly as possible as she prepared for the event in the clip.

"Ok, Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why," Kardashian West looked into the camera and told Met Gala chair and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. "I can only half-sit."

Well, sort of half-sit.

The end result of all the trussing left standing as her best, and basically only, option. She even arrived in the gala in a van that allowed her to stand and secure herself to a pole on the way.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West walk the pink "red" carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"I'll be walking around, mingling, talking," she said, mentioning her alternatives to sitting.

But she knew there was one thing that her tiny-waist transformation wouldn't allow her to do — use the bathroom.

"I won't be able to pee for about four hours, so we're coming up with a plan of what we do in case of an emergency," Kardashian West confessed.

Of course, the corseted bodysuit wasn't the only thing responsible for her lean look. Kardashian had to forgo indulgences before to fashion's biggest night.

But not afterwards!

"I am going to eat donuts tomorrow," the current Vogue cover star revealed. "I have a delivery at 8:30 in the morning for two dozen mini-donuts."