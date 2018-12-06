Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein have won acclaim — and a pair of Emmys — for their work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

But they recently faced a new challenge: How many rapid-fire questions could they answer in the second installment of Savannah Guthrie’s new digital series, Six-Minute Marathon with Savannah?

The two talented actresses were up for the task, and their responses were as different as the characters they play on the series, 1950s housewife-turned-comedian Midge and tough-talking club booker Susie.

Asked the one thing they always carry in their purse, Brosnahan replied, “hand sanitizer,” before Borstein joked, “whatever I’ve stolen.”

Brosnahan said her favorite time of day was morning, while Borstein identified as a night person.

And while Brosnahan revealed, “I try not to regret anything; you learn something from every mistake,” Borstein quipped, “I regret every decision I’ve ever made.”

Both had thoughtful answers to "What question do you wish people would stop asking you?"

"Are women funny?" said Borstein.

"How do the men in my life feel about my success?" Brosnahan said, adding, "I get asked that a lot. I find that a very strange question. I'm not sure that's something that gets asked the other way around."

The pair's rapport was as enjoyable to watch as that of their “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” characters.

When Savannah wanted to know the secret to their success, Borstein said “luck,” while Brosnahan responded, “Alex Borstein.”

See what else Brosnahan and Borstein had to say in the video above!