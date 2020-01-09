Kim Kardashian West's fridge just has milk in it and the internet has thoughts

Kim Kardashian West posted a promotional picture of her Skims loungewear on Tuesday but what really got everyone’s attention was the refrigerator she was holding open.

Inside the fridge was what appeared to just be several types of milk. The fridge was mostly empty besides the various types of milk, but there’s also a jug of lemonade — or maybe green tea? — and some possible limes or lettuce in a drawer.

The @skims Cotton Collection restock is available now!! Here I’m wearing the Cotton Plunge Bralette and Cotton Rib Briefs in Kyanite. I live in these comfortable pieces!! Shop the Cotton Collection now at https://t.co/Qsy51S3rtD. pic.twitter.com/V5icdyRgEN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2020

On the lower shelf, you can see two little milk bottles with spiral straws, likely for her youngest kids, Psalm and Chicago. Kardashian West appears to be grabbing an empty bowl from the fridge in the picture, while standing next to another fridge that seems to be just for water and ginger ale.

Naturally, people had thoughts on the set up.

“Yall eat air too?? coz I see no food in that fridge ma’am,” @The_real_shoki tweeted.

“I see nothing in that fridge that reflects a family with 4 kids haha! I just cant relate. Sorry,” @dmibailey replied.

The West family's minimalist home has long been the fascination of fans. Kardashian West recently invited Vogue into her designer home and the journalist visiting noted she had two kitchens: one for show, and another for staff.

As we know, many celebrities like to keep their homes insanely organized, so having two kitchens and multiple fridges makes sense...if you can afford it!

It stands to reason the fridge she posed in front of on Tuesday was the show kitchen, and hopefully they have more food in the other one!