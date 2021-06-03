Celebrate Pride Month in style with these 7 shoes and sneakers

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's nothing like kicking off LGBTQ Pride Month with a fresh pair of, well... kicks!

Every June, more and more companies offer cool and unique Pride gear perfect for starting off the month. Whether you're sporting a full rainbow outfit or going the more subtle route, you're still going to need a fabulous pair of shoes to polish off your look.

Below are seven of our favorite picks to show your love of R.O.Y.G.B.I.V. (the colors of the rainbow) this Pride season.

Best Pride shoes for 2021

Every year, the creative minds over at Converse turn out a really good Pride shoe. This year, their collection includes the Pride Chuck 70. A white Chuck Taylor, the shoe features a winding rainbow road that leads to the bright rainbow sole. Sure to create a fashionable impression for any friend of Dorothy, these kicks will have people checking you out whatever street you're strutting down.

For all the sk8er bois and gurls out there, Vans has a whole line of Pride apparel that features lots of bold prints and colors — with a Vans twist, of course. Our favorite is the Pride Anaheim Factory Lamp 86 DX that features vibrant rainbow embroidery on this clean white, retro '90s lace-up shoe. Also, Vans is donating $200,000 to GLSEN, an organization working to end LGBTQ bullying in schools.

For a third year in a row, Toms is celebrating LGBTQ Pride with their Unity Collection. The 2021 release features four new sneaker designs in men’s and women’s sizing. Our pick is the Alpargata Unity Love Wins, which is covered in inspiring messages of love, letting your shoes do all the talking for you this Pride season.

Also, with all the loud rainbows out there, it can be nice to anchor your look with something a little more subdued. (Never forget: Black goes with everything.)

Take the Dr. Martens 1461 for Pride Smooth leather Oxford Shoes that features subtle rainbow flag embroidery and a rainbow lace and heel loop. The beloved shoe brand is also partnering with the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that combats suicide in LGBTQ youth, making this purchase a stylish and worthy one.

Calling all the basic babes! To be worn around the house or out and about during a night of clubbing, the UGG Disco Stripe Slide is the retro addition you didn't know you needed for your closet. Featuring an elevated heel made of foam with a cozy UGGplush wool stripe on top, these slides are a cheugy must for you to show your Pride this June. Also, UGG is making a donation to GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy group.

This year, Reebok released their All Types of Love Pride collection that was designed by the company's LGBTQ employee group, Colorful Soles. According to a release, this year’s collection pays homage to ballroom culture and "what it has brought to not only the LGBTQIA+ community, but humanity on a global scale."

Our favorite is the Nano XI Pride Training Shoes that features a Pride flag-inspired design and the All Types of Love manifesto on the tongue. Reebok is also donating $75,000 to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, a legal aid organization serving transgender, intersex and non-binary people.

Who doesn't love a wedge? Teva is back again with another Pride collection, and the sandal catching our eye this year is the Flatform Universal Stripe. Featuring a vibrantly striped midsole and durable rubber outsole, this multi-layered Pride platform features straps made from recycled plastic bottles.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!