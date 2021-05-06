Do you have a wooden sign hanging in your home that features a little stick figure falling over with a giant glass of wine under the words it's "Five o'clock somewhere"? Or maybe you just posted a photo on Instagram on a Thursday with the caption, "Thursday."

Well, you just may be cheugy. Don't worry, it's not a venereal disease. It's a word that is being used to describe a certain lifestyle and aesthetic. And, trust us, the sooner you accept your cheugy'ness, the better.

So, what is cheugy?

According to the New York Times, the word traces back to 24-year-old Hallie Cain who posted a video to TikTok on March 30.

The word, pronounced chew-gee, is used to describe someone who is untrendy, out of date or trying too hard. It's basically another way to say "basic," however some on social media are arguing that there is a self-awareness to cheugy'ness that is far more actualized than basic.

made this alignment chart to explain cheugy



-> relevance of personal style = how stylish you are (on-trend or outdated in an uncool way)

-> awareness of personal style = how much you CARE abt being stylish (explicitly saying you dont care, actually not caring or caring a lot) pic.twitter.com/F5wIJIl5m4 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) May 6, 2021

Many Gen Zers (6 to 24-year-olds) have associated the term with the millennial generation (25 to 40), but some promise that anyone can be cheugy, no matter your age.

Others are pointing out the negative conations of the word as misogynistic, as almost all things on the list are things mostly liked by woman.

"The correct way to pronounce 'cheugy' is 'My internalized misogyny prohibits me from allowing other women to like things,'" tweeted Dianna Nora.

While others are openly embracing their cheugy'ness and laughing along with the trend.

Justin Sylvester, co-host of “Daily Pop” on E!, talked about the meaning of the word with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY this week, explaining that cheugy can be hard to identify.

So, we complied a list of 10 things to look for. If these happen to be in your closet or on your social media feed, you just may be cheugy!

Here are 10 things to look for to find out if you are, indeed, cheugy:

1. You use Herbal Essence shampoo

Cain said during her viral video introducing cheugy to the world that one of the of the tell-tale signs of this lifestyle are Herbal Essence products. But they smell so delicious!

2. #GirlBoss energy

According to TikToker Rod, anything associated with #GirlBoss energy is evidence of being a cheug, especially when used as a hashtag on social media.

Other hashtags to avoid if you don't want to be labeled a cheug, according to the Instagram account @cheuglife, are "I did a thing" after dying or cutting your hair, "views" for mountain photos and "life's a beach."

4. You love Disney ... and you're an adult

Rod also added in his video that "Disney adults" are quite cheugy as well. I mean, how many times can you ride the tea cups?

The entrance to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World. SOPA Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

5. Jean jackets

Antha Johnson, a teacher from Arkansas, according to her Twitter account, shared on TikTok that she decided to talk about the definition of "cheugy" with her class. When giving examples, one of her students looked her dead in the eyes and said that jean jackets were a symbol of being cheugy. What was the teacher wearing to school that day? A jean jacket.

6. The "Garden State" soundtrack

Twitter user Naomi was trying to argue she wasn't cheugy, when she realized her love of the "Garden State" movie soundtrack just may say otherwise.

me: “im not a cheugy millenial ok i have a shag haircut”



also me: pic.twitter.com/QiJpaJtZMP — Naomi (@RevivingDaria) May 4, 2021

7. Graphic tees

Social media has come to the consensus that shirts that say something are cheugy.

8. Decorative wooden signs for your home

"SNL" already began the campaign against this home decor item earlier this year, but it seems like again people are labeling signs that talk about wine or coffee as cheugy.

9. Dunder Mifflin merch

Pretty much anything you can get at the NBC store works here, especially if it is from the shows "The Office" and "Friends." According to Rod. Anything related to "Friends" is major cheug. (They were on a break!)

Fan of "Friends"? You're a cheug! NBC

10. Axe body spray

After posting various videos explaining these traits, Rod was accused of leaving out the boys, so he did a video dedicated to just the men.

In his TikTok, he included Axe body spray, energy drinks, wearing golf polos when you're not golfing, the brand Hurley, cargo shorts and a love for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Related: