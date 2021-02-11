Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Opportunities to wear makeup have been few and far between for the last several months. Many of us have filled up our days catching up on trending shows, finding joy in reruns and escaping into fictional worlds — if only to avoid living in ours for an hour or two.

Our social lives may not look the same lately, but that hasn’t stopped leading cosmetic brands from releasing a few creative — and unexpected — collaborations, most notably ones that pay tribute to the classic television shows, iconic characters and blockbuster movies we’ve been so busy binge-watching.

So why not glam up for your next Zoom meeting? Or hide a pop of color under your mask for a gorgeous reveal? We put together a list of the most talked-about pop culture-inspired makeup collections the beauty world has to offer, from blush palettes featuring a capricious Muppet to lash sets inspired by the world's most famous doll.

Most talked-about pop culture makeup collaborations

You don’t need a wand to upgrade your look — just a magical bath kit and some bewitching lip balms perfect for any Yule Ball. And don’t overlook the mini-mysteries beauty vault, which includes six surprise compact items that are perfect for traveling.

This year, it’s all about moi! A pop of pink can go a long way, especially when wearing Ciaté’s tinted lip balm, rosy gloss lipstick and easy-to-blend crème blushes inspired by this blue-eyed diva. Oh, and did I mention that all of these products give off the light, delectable scent of donuts?

In (the cutest) galaxy far, far away…this Star Wars–themed ColourPop eyeshadow palette is giving us monochromatic green and gold glitter vibes, all made from the brand’s ultra-smooth and pigmented signature Super Shock formula.

If you don’t want your cheeks to glow with this skin illuminator trio, we’ll volunteer as tribute. Choose from three different shades (Revolution, Beacon of Hope and Girl on Fire) to highlight or contour. Each one can be applied flawlessly to any skin tone and are safe to use as eyeshadows as well!

ColourPop is also behind one of the cutest makeup collabs on the market, all inspired by one of the world's most famous kitties. With gorgeous lip shimmers, glittery eyeshadows and pressed powder blushes, this collection is perfect for any preteen jumping into the makeup world for the first time.

The one with the makeup collection you never knew you needed. Each of the four uniquely shaped eyeshadow palettes represents an iconic scene from the classic ‘90s sitcom. Vanilla latte lip scrubs, luxurious bath bombs and espresso body scrubs (in reusable coffee cups!) complete the collaboration.

For a more dramatic, dastardly look, this limited-edition collection seriously delivers. From shocking highlighters to color-shifting eyeshadows, this ColourPop collaboration will go down in infamy.

Editor's note: The Disney Villains collection is currently sold out, but sign up for email notifications to know when these stunning sets are back in stock.

Give your lashes the Barbie treatment with the Fully Charged Magnetic Mascara and Primer, paired with Pür’s three-piece lash set for a truly doll-like effect. Then apply a pinky shade from the brand-new Malibu Blush Palette with a gemstone-studded synthetic fiber brush to control fallout and perfect your glow-up!

Give the kiddos what they really want — to transform their faces to look like SpongeBob Squarepants or Patrick Star with this pack of sheet masks! Then become the talk all under the sea after creating a colorful look with the Bikini Bottom and Sandy Cheeks palettes.

Everyone is going bananas over Tonymoly's Minions-inspired skincare, haircare and makeup collection. Take your pick from a collection of adorable sheets masks, mini makeup removers, bright blue loofahs and hand milk moisturizers that will leave your skin feeling smooth and smelling fruity!

Known for its massive collection of extremely wearable and pigmented lip products, Colourpop doesn’t disappoint with its Sailor Moon shades. Swipe on Bun Head for a perfectly pink pout or pick up Moon Tiara for a pop of peach shimmer. Can we also tell you how “gliterally” obsessed we are with the pastel glitter gels?

