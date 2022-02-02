7 award-winning items your baby needs, according to Parents magazine

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Parenting can be difficult, especially if you are new to the game. From juggling stacks of baby bottles to scouring the web for top-rated products, finding the best baby items can be a challenge. Luckily the results for the Parents Best for Baby Awards 2022 are in, so we can take the hard part out of the search.

Parents Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share seven stand-out products parents will love. Whether you are looking for a high-tech baby monitor or soft pajamas to help your little one sleep comfortably, these award winners won't disappoint.

Keep reading to shop strollers, car seats, bottles and more.

For mess-free feeding

For children ages 12 months and up, this is the perfect transition cup, Edelstein said. With a weighted base and tactile bumps, this cup provides stability and sensory awareness so your toddler can learn how to drink from an open cup and safely learn how to use a straw with less spills. The soft silicone cup and straw helps protect your toddler's developing teeth and can be used with cold, warm and hot liquids.

This hybrid baby bottle is the first of its kind and provides the pure nature of glass with the convenience of plastic. Because liquids put into the bottle only touch glass, the cup won't stain or discolor and will stay free of nasty smells or aftertastes. The plastic shielding also means that the bottle is built to prevent chips, cracks and more, all while keeping the bottle lightweight.

"No one tells new parents how many bottle pieces, pump accessories, and, eventually, sippy-cup parts will invade their life," Edelstein said, which is what makes this drying rack a must-have. The upright design helps save valuable counter space and it comes with nine hooks for drying bottles and cups and a top compartment for lids and other small items. The top compartment and drain tray are also removable.

For a good night’s sleep

Made with gentle fabric, this footed pajama can help your baby sleep comfortably. Great for babies 12 to 24 months, this pajama also has foot grippers for early walkers. For newborns to 9 months, Parents magazine also recommends the Honest Baby Clothing Sleep & Plays.

With this baby monitor you can track your baby's breathing, sounds and sleep patterns all through a video live stream to your phone or tablet. Thanks to sensor fusion technology, this monitor does not have wires and sends real-time updates and alerts. Through the monitor, you can also play original sleep sounds and lullabies, or even talk to your baby from another room.

For parents on the move

This stroller, which is ideal for ages 6 months and older, is perfect for parents who are on the move. With one-hand activation, this stroller folds on its own, and the bumper bar doubles as a carrying handle.

"Our testers felt it was sturdier than a lot of compact-stroller options," Edelstein said.

Soft and lightweight, this convertible car seat is made with a moisture-wicking fabric to help keep your child stay cool and comfortable. The seat has a rotating feature which spins to face the door for loading and unloading then turns forward or backward during the drive.

